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Oman Sail’s High Performance 49er team prepare for World and European Championships
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) Muscat, 10 May 2026 – Oman Sail’s High Performance 49er team of Ahmed Al Hasni and Waleed Al Kindi will join the world’s top sailors at this year’s 2026 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships as the pair continue their journey towards qualification for the LA28 Olympic Games. Held in Saint-Pierre Quiberon on France’s Atlantic Coast, racing runs from 12-17 May, where the strong winds and the potential for high tides will pose a new challenge for the team within a spectacular natural arena for high-performance racing.
The team from Oman Sail will join over 86 pairs from around the world, including Olympic medalists and many from the Sailing Grand Slam tour who will all be looking to build form ahead of their Olympic qualification campaigns.
After the World Championships, attention shifts to Kiel Week and the 49er European Championships, both in Germany. Coach Jacek Nowak will accompany the team to all three events where the goal is continued improvement from competing in highly competitive fleets while preparing for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and future regional Olympic qualification events.
Oman Sail’s 49er coach, Jacek Nowak, said, “The World and European Championships will be a big test for our sailors and an important check of our progress as we continue our journey towards Olympic qualification from the Asian region. Every race from now on is a chance to learn and improve, and by testing ourselves against an Olympic-level fleet we are offering our team an opportunity to impress, gain experience and sail against some of the best in the world.”
Hashim Al Rashdi, Oman Sail’s Head Performance Coach, added, “We have been encouraged by recent performances and now must take the next step in our development. The team has worked very hard to improve race after race, both physically and tactically, and we believe they have the potential to fulfil our ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympic Games and representing the nation in Los Angeles in 2028.”
Competition will take place over 15 races over five days with the first three days serving as the Preliminary Series and the final two an Elimination and Final Series where the winners will be decided.
Later in the season, the 49er team will compete in Gdynia, Poland, venue for the 2028 World Sailing Championships, as part of the annual Gdynia Sailing Days festival.
Oman Sail’s commitment to the development of successful youth, senior, women’s and Para Inclusive Sailing teams aims to provide opportunities for all in the sport of sailing and create pathways for national development beyond sport. As a host venue, partner, and valued member of the world sailing community, Oman Sail promotes the country regionally and internationally while also using sailing to deliver long-term learning opportunities in complete alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.
The team from Oman Sail will join over 86 pairs from around the world, including Olympic medalists and many from the Sailing Grand Slam tour who will all be looking to build form ahead of their Olympic qualification campaigns.
After the World Championships, attention shifts to Kiel Week and the 49er European Championships, both in Germany. Coach Jacek Nowak will accompany the team to all three events where the goal is continued improvement from competing in highly competitive fleets while preparing for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and future regional Olympic qualification events.
Oman Sail’s 49er coach, Jacek Nowak, said, “The World and European Championships will be a big test for our sailors and an important check of our progress as we continue our journey towards Olympic qualification from the Asian region. Every race from now on is a chance to learn and improve, and by testing ourselves against an Olympic-level fleet we are offering our team an opportunity to impress, gain experience and sail against some of the best in the world.”
Hashim Al Rashdi, Oman Sail’s Head Performance Coach, added, “We have been encouraged by recent performances and now must take the next step in our development. The team has worked very hard to improve race after race, both physically and tactically, and we believe they have the potential to fulfil our ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympic Games and representing the nation in Los Angeles in 2028.”
Competition will take place over 15 races over five days with the first three days serving as the Preliminary Series and the final two an Elimination and Final Series where the winners will be decided.
Later in the season, the 49er team will compete in Gdynia, Poland, venue for the 2028 World Sailing Championships, as part of the annual Gdynia Sailing Days festival.
Oman Sail’s commitment to the development of successful youth, senior, women’s and Para Inclusive Sailing teams aims to provide opportunities for all in the sport of sailing and create pathways for national development beyond sport. As a host venue, partner, and valued member of the world sailing community, Oman Sail promotes the country regionally and internationally while also using sailing to deliver long-term learning opportunities in complete alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.
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