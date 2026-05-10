Space Labs, Advanced Research Infrastructure Expanding India's Scientific Outreach: Dr Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India is rapidly widening access to advanced scientific infrastructure, space-related laboratories and cutting-edge research facilities across universities and institutions to strengthen innovation-driven learning and emerging technology capabilities among students and researchers, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Dr. Singh visited Banaras Hindu University and reviewed the Sophisticated Analytical & Technical Help Institute (SATHI), a national-level interdisciplinary research facility established with the support of the Department of Science & Technology (DST).

During the visit, the Minister said the DST is expanding scientific infrastructure and research support systems across universities and higher educational institutions to democratise access to advanced technology, innovation and scientific facilities across the country.

"Initiatives such as SATHI, FIST, ARRF-linked research support mechanisms and other institutional programmes are helping build a strong ecosystem for research, innovation, start-ups and industry-academia collaboration, particularly for young researchers, MSMEs and emerging enterprises," he stated.

He added that several universities and colleges are being connected through space-related laboratories and research programmes to promote scientific temper, research-oriented learning and emerging technology capabilities among students and young researchers.

"Several universities and colleges are also being connected through space-related laboratories and research programmes to promote scientific temper, innovation-driven learning and emerging technology capabilities among students and young researchers," Dr Singh mentioned.

The Minister complimented Vice Chancellor Prof A.K. Chaturvedi and the faculty members of BHU for building a successful model that other institutions can emulate.

He also reviewed the infrastructure, analytical capabilities, achievements and future roadmap of the SATHI facility and inspected several high-end scientific instruments installed at the centre.

The ministry informed the Minister that SATHI-BHU has been established with financial support of nearly Rs 72 crore from the DST as a shared scientific infrastructure facility offering advanced instrumentation, analytical services and technical expertise to academia, research institutions, industries, MSMEs and start-ups.

Functioning through a Section 8 company model within the university ecosystem, the centre has emerged as a multidisciplinary analytical and research support hub.

The facility houses advanced technologies including Super Resolution Confocal Microscopy with Live Cell Imaging, high-end NMR spectroscopy systems, High Resolution Accurate Mass Spectrometry, clean room facilities, chromatography platforms, electrochemical workstations and isotope analysis systems.

These are supporting research in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, semiconductors, life sciences, biotechnology, food sciences, environmental sciences and advanced materials.