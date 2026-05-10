403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Business Body Calls on Europe to Restart EU Membership Talks with Türkiye
(MENAFN) A leading Turkish economic organization has urged European leaders to revive Türkiye’s long-stalled European Union accession process, arguing that Europe’s strategic strength would be incomplete without Türkiye’s inclusion, according to reports.
The Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) launched a public diplomacy initiative directed at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other EU leaders, calling for renewed momentum in Türkiye’s EU bid. The group emphasized that deeper integration is increasingly important in light of global challenges such as migration pressures, demographic shifts, rapid advances in artificial intelligence, and the energy transition.
As part of the campaign, DEIK published an open letter in a major German newspaper, framing Türkiye’s membership as a strategic necessity rather than only a political goal. The initiative follows earlier appeals made in prominent international media earlier this year.
The organization argued that Türkiye should be more fully integrated into the EU’s economic, security, and defense frameworks. It described this step as essential for strengthening Europe’s global influence and competitiveness in an increasingly fragmented geopolitical environment.
The letter also called for the modernization of the existing EU–Türkiye Customs Union, stating that updating it would improve economic resilience and reinforce cooperation between both sides.
Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, who heads DEIK’s Türkiye–Europe Business Council, said the campaign would continue across several European countries, including France, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. He stressed that relations between Türkiye and the EU should be seen not only as an economic partnership but also as a long-term strategic necessity.
The Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) launched a public diplomacy initiative directed at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other EU leaders, calling for renewed momentum in Türkiye’s EU bid. The group emphasized that deeper integration is increasingly important in light of global challenges such as migration pressures, demographic shifts, rapid advances in artificial intelligence, and the energy transition.
As part of the campaign, DEIK published an open letter in a major German newspaper, framing Türkiye’s membership as a strategic necessity rather than only a political goal. The initiative follows earlier appeals made in prominent international media earlier this year.
The organization argued that Türkiye should be more fully integrated into the EU’s economic, security, and defense frameworks. It described this step as essential for strengthening Europe’s global influence and competitiveness in an increasingly fragmented geopolitical environment.
The letter also called for the modernization of the existing EU–Türkiye Customs Union, stating that updating it would improve economic resilience and reinforce cooperation between both sides.
Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, who heads DEIK’s Türkiye–Europe Business Council, said the campaign would continue across several European countries, including France, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. He stressed that relations between Türkiye and the EU should be seen not only as an economic partnership but also as a long-term strategic necessity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment