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US Says Over Seventy Tankers Blocked from Iranian Ports
(MENAFN) The United States military is currently preventing more than 70 oil tankers from entering or leaving Iranian ports, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM), as reported.
CENTCOM stated that the commercial vessels involved have the capacity to carry over 166 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, with an estimated total value exceeding $13 billion, based on figures shared in a post on the social media platform X.
According to the statement, the US has been enforcing a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13. The operation reportedly involves a large deployment of military assets, including more than 15,000 personnel, around 200 aircraft, and 20 warships.
Officials said the restrictions are placing significant pressure on Iranian-linked oil transport, with a substantial volume of cargo currently unable to move through key shipping routes. This situation is also affecting broader regional energy flows, given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz as a global chokepoint for crude oil shipments.
The disruption has raised concerns in energy markets about potential supply instability, as ongoing maritime tensions continue to interfere with tanker traffic across the Gulf region.
In a related development, ship-tracking data indicated that no major commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz for a second consecutive day within a 24-hour period ending Friday morning, suggesting continued strain on maritime movement through the critical waterway.
CENTCOM stated that the commercial vessels involved have the capacity to carry over 166 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, with an estimated total value exceeding $13 billion, based on figures shared in a post on the social media platform X.
According to the statement, the US has been enforcing a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13. The operation reportedly involves a large deployment of military assets, including more than 15,000 personnel, around 200 aircraft, and 20 warships.
Officials said the restrictions are placing significant pressure on Iranian-linked oil transport, with a substantial volume of cargo currently unable to move through key shipping routes. This situation is also affecting broader regional energy flows, given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz as a global chokepoint for crude oil shipments.
The disruption has raised concerns in energy markets about potential supply instability, as ongoing maritime tensions continue to interfere with tanker traffic across the Gulf region.
In a related development, ship-tracking data indicated that no major commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz for a second consecutive day within a 24-hour period ending Friday morning, suggesting continued strain on maritime movement through the critical waterway.
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