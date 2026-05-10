Jio Plan Under 500: 84 Days Talktime At Just ₹5/Day Big Savings Deal!

Reliance Jio has introduced a ₹448 prepaid plan that offers 84 days of validity, unlimited voice calls, and a total of 1000 SMS. This affordable long-term pack is ideal for users who mainly need calling and messaging benefits without data usage.

Mobile recharge prices are always going up. So, Reliance Jio has introduced its Rs. 448 prepaid plan. The company is targeting users who want a simple and cheap option, especially those who use their phones mainly for basic needs.The main highlight of this plan is its 84-day validity. You get unlimited voice calls to any network for the entire period. The plan also includes a total of 1000 SMS. This works out to just about Rs. 5 per day, so you don't have to worry about recharging every month.But here's the catch – this is a 'voice only' plan. This means you don't get any internet data with it. It's a great fit for senior citizens, people using a second SIM, or those with feature phones who don't need data.The demand for such calls-only plans has grown recently. This could be because of guidelines from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Many users just need calls and SMS, not data. As a result, telecom companies are now launching these low-cost, voice-only plans.Even though there's no data, the plan gives you access to some entertainment through services like JioTV. But its main strength is the long validity. If you need even longer validity, Jio also offers a Rs. 1748 plan that lasts for 336 days. So, you can pick the plan that best suits your needs and budget.