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UN Seeks to Increase Türkiye's Participation in Peacekeeping Missions
(MENAFN) The United Nations is actively seeking to deepen and expand Türkiye's involvement in international peacekeeping operations, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said during a visit to Ankara.
Speaking to media, Lacroix praised the longstanding partnership between the UN and Türkiye, noting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' recent visit to the country further cemented that bond.
"We have a very strong and very longstanding cooperation with Türkiye in the field of peacekeeping operations," Lacroix said.
Türkiye's contributions span multiple dimensions — from deploying police officers and military personnel to UN missions worldwide, to providing critical training and capacity-building support. Lacroix also toured the Turkish Police Academy, describing it as a premier institution with significant potential for expanded collaboration.
He noted that Türkiye holds considerable expertise in areas increasingly vital to modern peacekeeping, including combating disinformation and leveraging digital technologies.
Having visited missions across Africa and the Middle East, Lacroix said he regularly encounters Turkish peacekeepers in the field.
"I have met Turkish peacekeepers, both men and women, very frequently in different missions, especially in Africa," he said, calling their professionalism and commitment "remarkable."
On Kosovo, Lacroix highlighted strong coordination between UNMIK and the NATO-led KFOR force, in which Türkiye plays an active role. He described the interaction as reflecting the UN's broader peacebuilding philosophy — one that unites communities alongside maintaining security.
"We need to provide better security with our military and police, prevent ceasefires from collapsing, and bring together all these dimensions," he said.
Addressing recent attacks on peacekeepers amid tensions involving Israel, Lebanon, and Hezbollah, Lacroix confirmed that six peacekeepers had been killed in recent weeks, with investigations still ongoing. He issued a stark warning to parties in conflict zones.
"The responsibility for protecting the safety and security of peacekeepers is a responsibility of the parties to a conflict, and those obligations have to be reaffirmed, as well as the fact that crimes against peacekeepers may also constitute war crimes," he warned.
Lacroix also drew a firm distinction between peacekeeping and combat operations. "Peacekeepers are peacekeepers. Yes, they can use force to defend themselves. They can use force to defend their mandate, but it's different," he said. "Peacekeeping is different from war, and I think that has to be understood by all."
Despite mounting financial pressures on the UN, Lacroix expressed optimism and reaffirmed commitment to growing Türkiye's peacekeeping footprint.
"We are operating in a polarized environment, under increasingly dangerous conditions and financial constraints," he said. "But I think the key message is that our peacekeepers, including Turkish peacekeepers, every single day make a huge difference. They protect hundreds of thousands of civilians, help maintain ceasefires, and support states in building capacity and the rule of law."
"We very much look forward to not only continuing but increasing our cooperation with Türkiye," Lacroix added, thanking Turkish personnel for their invaluable service under demanding conditions.
Speaking to media, Lacroix praised the longstanding partnership between the UN and Türkiye, noting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' recent visit to the country further cemented that bond.
"We have a very strong and very longstanding cooperation with Türkiye in the field of peacekeeping operations," Lacroix said.
Türkiye's contributions span multiple dimensions — from deploying police officers and military personnel to UN missions worldwide, to providing critical training and capacity-building support. Lacroix also toured the Turkish Police Academy, describing it as a premier institution with significant potential for expanded collaboration.
He noted that Türkiye holds considerable expertise in areas increasingly vital to modern peacekeeping, including combating disinformation and leveraging digital technologies.
Having visited missions across Africa and the Middle East, Lacroix said he regularly encounters Turkish peacekeepers in the field.
"I have met Turkish peacekeepers, both men and women, very frequently in different missions, especially in Africa," he said, calling their professionalism and commitment "remarkable."
On Kosovo, Lacroix highlighted strong coordination between UNMIK and the NATO-led KFOR force, in which Türkiye plays an active role. He described the interaction as reflecting the UN's broader peacebuilding philosophy — one that unites communities alongside maintaining security.
"We need to provide better security with our military and police, prevent ceasefires from collapsing, and bring together all these dimensions," he said.
Addressing recent attacks on peacekeepers amid tensions involving Israel, Lebanon, and Hezbollah, Lacroix confirmed that six peacekeepers had been killed in recent weeks, with investigations still ongoing. He issued a stark warning to parties in conflict zones.
"The responsibility for protecting the safety and security of peacekeepers is a responsibility of the parties to a conflict, and those obligations have to be reaffirmed, as well as the fact that crimes against peacekeepers may also constitute war crimes," he warned.
Lacroix also drew a firm distinction between peacekeeping and combat operations. "Peacekeepers are peacekeepers. Yes, they can use force to defend themselves. They can use force to defend their mandate, but it's different," he said. "Peacekeeping is different from war, and I think that has to be understood by all."
Despite mounting financial pressures on the UN, Lacroix expressed optimism and reaffirmed commitment to growing Türkiye's peacekeeping footprint.
"We are operating in a polarized environment, under increasingly dangerous conditions and financial constraints," he said. "But I think the key message is that our peacekeepers, including Turkish peacekeepers, every single day make a huge difference. They protect hundreds of thousands of civilians, help maintain ceasefires, and support states in building capacity and the rule of law."
"We very much look forward to not only continuing but increasing our cooperation with Türkiye," Lacroix added, thanking Turkish personnel for their invaluable service under demanding conditions.
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