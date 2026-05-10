Fan To CSK Teammate: Sanju Samson Recalls Childhood Admiration For MS Dhoni (WATCH)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has fulfilled his long-cherished dream of sharing the dressing room with the five-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni. Samson joined CSK through a trade deal with his former franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year.

MS Dhoni, a stalwart of CSK, remains the heartbeat of the franchise, having led the side to become the most successful IPL team in terms of titles and matches won as captain over nearly two decades of dominance in the league. Dhoni has often been synonymous with the team's success, instilling a winning culture that continues to inspire his teammates.

Samson, who didn't get an opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership at the international level, is finally relishing the chance to learn from the legend himself in the yellow jersey.

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Samson Recalls Himself as a Schoolboy Fan of Dhoni

As Sanju Samson has finally gotten the opportunity to be part of the CSK setup, he shared a nostalgic anecdote about his childhood days as a devoted Dhoni admirer. Speaking on the CSK Podcast, the wicketkeeper-batter recalled watching a 'long hair' Dhoni for the first time on television and immediately got captivated by his charisma and the power of the future Indian captain.

Samson added that he used to cut out Dhoni's face from stickers on Boost bottles and paste them into his school diary, a testament to how deeply the legend inspired him from a young age.

“I was in 4th or 5th standard, very small then. I remember seeing this guy with long hair walking out to bat for India. He would get out in a couple of games and then suddenly score a hundred against Pakistan. He scored 183, then he kept scoring big runs after that. From that moment, I became a huge fan of his,” Samson recalled.

“He was everywhere after that - posters, media, advertisements. He used to feature in Boost ads. At home, we used to drink Boost, and there was a sticker on the bottle.

“I remember cutting Mahi bhai's face out from that sticker and sticking it on my diary,” he added.

Sanju Samson has emerged as one of the central figures in his first season with Chennai Super Kings. With MS Dhoni likely to call time on his illustrious IPL career, Samson is reportedly viewed as a potential successor behind the stumps and a long-term leadership option for the franchise.

'Feel Very Fortunate To Be Here'

Sanju Samson's move to Chennai Super Kings was one of the most-talked-about trade deals ahead of the IPL 2026, as he ended his long-time association with Rajasthan Royals, where he began his IPL career and later became the captain of the side for five successive seasons.

Samson stated that he feels deeply grateful to be part of Chennai Super Kings, describing it as a dream-come-true moment where he learns directly from MS Dhoni and values every interaction with him.

“From that moment to where I am now, what more can I say? I sit with him, talk with him, play games with him, go to his room, and ask him anything I want. He advises me as well,” the 31-year-old said.

“It's been a dream, actually more than a dream. I think any kid would dream about this, and I feel very fortunate to be here,” he added.

In IPL 2026, Sanju Samson is currently the leading run-getter for the Chennai Super Kings with 402 runs, including 2 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 57.42 and a strike rate of 167.50 in 10 matches.

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