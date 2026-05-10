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Turkish Ministers Meet Kurdish Regional Government Premier in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions on Saturday with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, according to diplomatic sources.
The meeting was held in Istanbul, though officials did not immediately disclose details regarding the topics discussed during the talks.
In a separate meeting on the same day, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler also met with Barzani in Istanbul, according to a statement released by Türkiye’s Defense Ministry.
The ministry shared information about the discussions through the Turkish social media platform NSosyal and published a photograph showing the officials during the meeting.
The meeting was held in Istanbul, though officials did not immediately disclose details regarding the topics discussed during the talks.
In a separate meeting on the same day, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler also met with Barzani in Istanbul, according to a statement released by Türkiye’s Defense Ministry.
The ministry shared information about the discussions through the Turkish social media platform NSosyal and published a photograph showing the officials during the meeting.
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