Trisha Krishnan Attends Vijay's CM Oath Ceremony, Says 'Looking Forward'

Actor Trisha Krishnan arrived at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday ahead of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The actor was seen leaving her residence in Chennai earlier in the day when reporters asked her about the significance of the occasion. Responding briefly, Trisha said, "Thank you, looking forward," before heading to the venue.

Trisha appeared in a seafoam-green saree paired with a golden-motif blouse for the ceremony. She completed her traditional look with a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and accessorised with jewellery featuring red stones. Her appearance was complemented by subtle makeup.

Vijay's Historic Swearing-In Ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium amid heightened security arrangements.

Vijay is set to assume office after TVK secured 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, achieving the majority mark with additional support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed Vijay as Chief Minister on Saturday and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.

Vijay's parents also expressed happiness at the milestone. Director SA Chandrasekhar said he was looking forward to witnessing his son take oath as Chief Minister, while Vijay's mother Sobha described the occasion as especially emotional as it coincides with Mother's Day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

With the formation of TVK's first government, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)