President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Viewed Facilities Established In Private Houses In Shukurbayli Village

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the facilities established in the private houses built in Shukurbeyli village, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were briefed on developments in the village.

A total of 2,522 people (615 families), including residents from the villages of Shikhaliaghali and Dajal, as well as the Mahmudlu settlement, are planned to be resettled in the village. In the initial phase, 635 private houses have been commissioned, with 615 designated for residents and 20 for service use. The houses consist of 2-, 3-, 4-, and 5-room units.

A range of measures has been implemented in the village to ensure comfortable living conditions for residents and to address social issues. These include the construction of two kindergartens with 80 seats each, a medical point, a music school, a club-community center, and an administrative building for local executive authorities.

A 35/10 kV electrical substation has been built in Shukurbeyli, while electricity, natural gas, drinking water, and communication lines, as well as high-speed internet and IP TV services, have been provided. All roads have been asphalted.