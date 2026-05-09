HM Shah Hails Yediyurappa's Struggles, Calls Him Architect Of BJP's Rise In South India

MENAFN - IANS) Chitradurga (Karnataka), May 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's five-decade political journey, describing him as a leader who carved his own path through struggle, ideology and commitment to public service.

Addressing the 'Abhimanotsava' event organised in Chitradurga in central Karnataka to felicitate Yediyurappa for completing 50 years in public life, Home Minister Shah said the veteran BJP leader's political career should serve as an inspiration for young people aspiring to enter politics.

HM Shah said Yediyurappa's contribution to the BJP's growth in South India would be remembered in history.

“Whenever the history of the BJP and Indian politics is written, Yediyurappa's name will be written in golden letters for leading the BJP's expansion in South India,” he said.

“When the Jan Sangh and later the BJP were formed, many believed the party could never grow in South India. Yediyurappa became Deputy Chief Minister and later Chief Minister, opening the doors of South India for the BJP by bringing the party to power in Karnataka in 2008,” HM Shah added.

“I have come here to felicitate Yediyurappa for his 50 years of public service. Young people who wish to enter politics should study not only his journey, but also his struggles,” he added.

HM Shah described Yediyurappa as one of the few leaders who had faced immense political struggles and emerged stronger.

“Perhaps there is no leader like Yediyurappa who has faced so many struggles. He dedicated himself to the BJP, public welfare and farmers' welfare, which in turn became welfare for the state,” HM Shah said.

He recalled that Yediyurappa began his career as a clerk in a rice mill and went on to become Karnataka Chief Minister four times.

“There are two kinds of leaders in politics. One follows an existing path to reach the destination, while the other creates a new path for himself and for others. Yediyurappa belongs to the second category,” HM Shah said.

“Coming from an ordinary background with no political lineage, he showed how a person with values and ideology can rise in public life,” he added.

HM Shah said Yediyurappa started his political career as a member of the Shikaripura municipality and worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP across Karnataka.

“He did not spend his time in air-conditioned chambers. He travelled across villages in buses and on bicycles to build the BJP organisation,” he said.

Referring to the 'Bagair Hukum' movement, HM Shah said Yediyurappa fought for the rights of farmers despite scepticism from many quarters.

“People believed he could not succeed against the powerful Congress party, but he undertook padayatras covering thousands of kilometres, secured rights for farmers and emerged as a major farmers' leader,” HM Shah said.

He also recalled Yediyurappa's role during the Emergency, saying he had been imprisoned in Shivamogga and Ballari jails for fighting to protect democracy.

“His contribution to the fight for democracy will always be remembered,” Home Minister Shah said.

HM Shah also thanked the organisers for bringing together seers from different faiths on one platform.

“I have been visiting Karnataka since 2014 and have shared stages with many seers. But because of Yediyurappa's personality, leaders and seers from all faiths have gathered here today,” he said.

“This sends a message to Karnataka and the entire nation that despite following different faiths, people can come together. That is a significant achievement,” HM Shah added.