Diljit Dosanjh To Enter Punjab Politics Anytime Soon? Here's What The Singer Said

Rumours about Diljit Dosanjh entering Punjab politics have been making headlines after a public appeal named him as a possible leader. The singer has now responded, addressing speculation about his future plans and career direction.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has put an end to speculation about entering Punjab politics after a public appeal suggested him as a potential leader. The discussion gained attention after a newspaper article and civil society group proposed his name, but the singer quickly responded to clear the air.

The buzz began after an article questioned whether Diljit could become a fresh political face for Punjab. A group of civil society members, including retired officials and ex-soldiers, reportedly supported the idea due to his clean image, popularity, and wide public influence.

Responding on social media platform X, Diljit directly dismissed the idea, saying:“Kadey v Nhi... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna... Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.” His statement made it clear that he has no interest in entering politics and remains focused on his entertainment career.

During his international tours, Diljit also addressed criticism and labels he often faces in India. He said he continues to face mixed reactions but chooses to stay focused on his work. The singer emphasized that he aims to promote Punjabi culture globally through music and performances.