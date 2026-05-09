President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Paid Tribute To Azerbaijanis Who Died For Victory Over Fascism
May 9 marks the 81st anniversary of the historic Victory over fascism, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of Major General of Tank Troops Hazi Aslanov, who was twice awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.
The head of state and the First Lady laid flowers at his monument and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during the war.
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