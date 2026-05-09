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Ukraine Marks Europe Day As Integral Part Of European Family Zelensky

Ukraine Marks Europe Day As Integral Part Of European Family Zelensky


2026-05-09 06:04:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook.

"Today is Europe Day. And Ukraine is marking it not formally or through sloganeering, but fully aware that we are already an inseparable part of the European family. We are defending Ukraine, our independence, our future – and in doing so, we in Ukraine are defending our Europe. A Europe of which Ukraine has been and will remain a part," Zelensky said.

Read also: Ukraine celebrating Europe Day today

According to him, from the very first days of the full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, "and this is not charity – it is a choice made by Europeans: to stand on the same side as the brave and the strong – the Ukrainians who are fighting today for peace and true protection against tyranny, not only for themselves, but for the entire continent."

"And we will inevitably defend our state, our people, and our right to freely choose our future – a future in Europe," Zelensky said.

This Saturday, May 9, Ukraine marks Europe Day simultaneously with the countries of the European Union.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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