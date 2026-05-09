ED Conducts Fresh Searches At Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora's Premises In PMLA Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday carried out fresh raids against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora and several others allegedly connected to him in a money laundering case, officials said.

Among the five locations searched were Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and a real estate firm in Gurugram, Haryana, they added.

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

In April, the ED had raided Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Arora had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.

The MLA from Ludhiana West was raided by the ED in 2024 too in a money laundering case linked to alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects. Arora was then a Rajya Sabha MP.

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CM Mann said this was the third ED visit to Arora's house in one year and the second in the last month, but claimed that nothing had been found so far.

He said Punjab would not bow to pressure or political tactics.

In a post on X, Punjab CM wrote, "Today, once again, the BJP's ED has come to Sanjeev Arora's house. In one year, this is the third time the BJP's ED has come to his house. And in the last one month, the second time. Yet, they haven't found anything. I want to tell Modi ji that Punjab is the land of the Gurus, which even Aurangzeb could not subdue."

The Chief Minister also said that Punjab, the land of the Gurus and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, has always stood strong against injustice and would continue to do so.

"This is the land of Bhagat Singh, who never bowed before the British, so Punjab will never bow before Modi's tactics

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. The end of this unethical alliance of ED-BJP will begin from Punjab itself," the post read.

Further, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also criticised the BJP, called the ED the BJP's "supari killer" and alleged that the raids were politically motivated.

He claimed the agency would spread "fake news" for a few days before leaving without result