IPL 2026: 'Exceptional' Allen One Of The Best In World To Pressure Back On Bowlers, Says Green

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Finn Allen blazed an unbeaten 100 off just 47 balls to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green said he was not the least bit surprised by the New Zealand opener's pyrotechnics, adding that he's one of the best batters in the world at putting pressure back on the bowlers.

Before showcasing his fireworks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday evening, Allen had shown his destructive potential earlier by hitting 37 and 28. But three single-figure scores meant he was out of the playing eleven soon. With Tim Seifert not stepping up to KKR's expectations, Allen was brought back and made 29 in their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 3.

On Friday, Allen also benefited from a favourable match situation, where the target was a modest 143, and bowlers who weren't in best of form, thus allowing him to accelerate. Allen scored 20 off his first 17 balls before unleashing an 80-run burst off his next 30 deliveries.

For the first time in his IPL career, Allen passed through the powerplay period and eventually struck ten sixes, the final one arriving when KKR required two runs to win and he needed six for his maiden century in the competition. He was particularly lethal against spin, posting a strike rate of 235 via scoring 73 off 31 balls, as KKR got their fourth straight win of IPL 2026.

"Finn was exceptional. He's been really good for us. Just he's got off to amazing starts every time he's been out there. So that's exactly what we have got him in the team for. I think he's one of the best in the world at doing that and putting pressure back on. When he gets to 30 or 40 then he's very hard to get out because he just keeps going.

“He never really tries to rein it back in. So, I wasn't surprised by what he did. I think he's been training really hard and I think he's worked out a really good way to go about it. So, no, so happy for him and it was so good to watch out down the other end," Green said in the post-match press conference.

With DC bowling persistent short lengths and poor lines, Allen was quick to pounce onto them and send the balls over the boundary ropes. The adjustment of unleashing in the middle overs paid immediate dividends for Allen in a one-sided finish going in KKR's favour.

Green, who contributed an unbeaten 33 off 27 balls in a match-clinching unbroken third-wicket stand of 116 with Allen, was effusive in his praise of the opener who struck 5 fours and 10 sixes at a blistering strike rate of 212.77 as KKR chased down 143 in just 14.2 overs to register their fourth successive win of IPL 2026.

Before Allen's assault dismantled DC's attack, KKR's spinners applied the choke on the batters, with Anukul Roy (2-31) and Kartik Tyagi (2-25) being the pick of the bowlers. Green, who himself picked 1012, credited the team's dressing room spirit as the bedrock of their revival after a difficult start to the competition saw them be winless in the first six games.

"I didn't think the belief was ever gone. I think we've had a really good culture this whole tournament even before we won a game. A few guys mentioned that I think it hasn't felt like we've lost every game by how upbeat everyone's been.

“So I think that's just a credit to the players and the support staff for keeping the vibes high because obviously it's a really big comp and it means a lot to us. To lose those games meant a lot. We've fought really hard to get back into it and I think our bowling has obviously been awesome all comp. So, they were exceptional again," he said.

Green further admitted KKR had also needed time to settle on their best batting combination and where each player fitted most effectively in the order. "I think our team was probably just finding the right combination and where guys should bat to best suit the team.

“So I think we obviously took a few games to work that out - where was best for me, where was best for the other guys on the team. So I think we've got to a really good place now. For sure. I think we've got a pretty good combination of that in our team. Obviously, Ajinkya Rahane is an exceptional timer of the ball.

“Then Rovman Powell talked about the rest of us as slappers. So, no, it's good to have guys who can do both in your team. When you get to a situation like this, when you're chasing a lower total, those guys are really, really important for us. I think I like to think I can do both. But probably a bit more of a slapper than guys like Ajinkya," he elaborated.

On his bowling workload, Green was keen to dispel any notion that his overs were being rationed due to fitness concerns. "No, I'm 100 percent ready to bowl four overs. I think just the makeup of our team - we got Anu, who has been exceptional for us, bowling one or two overs.

“So that means I can only bowl two or three overs, which has been a really big help, I think, having a left arm spin bowling all-rounder to potentially bowl through the middle. I can bowl in the power play and potentially the death or through the middle as well.

“I think it's just the makeup of our team that we've got six guys that we can go to. Obviously, myself and Anu are the all-rounders there. So we just help each other out and bowl our four overs," he stated.

Green, the most expensive overseas buy in an IPL auction at Rs 25.2 crore, was equally warm when asked about the backing from KKR support staff, saying they never placed any extra pressure on his shoulders despite the scrutiny that comes with being one of only four overseas players in the playing eleven.

"The support staff never put any pressure on me. I think they've been awesome to me since day one. Never made it feel like there's any extra pressure compared to anyone else on the team. I think there's always pressure on guys who are internationals and obviously there's only four of us in a team.

“So you have to be performing at all times because there's guys on the bench that are also ready to go. So, no, I'll probably have the support staff to thank for that. Again, I think I've never felt any pressure from the guys in the team and the coaching staff, especially. But also I've done it three times now, so I think I'm pretty used to it now.

“I think I play a lot of cricket, so I think I get pretty used to working out my workload and how I can best go throughout the comp so I can keep energy for the back end. I think that's really important that when you are training, you're not trying to over-train because you can get to the back of the comp and you get quite tired. So, trying to keep myself as fresh as possible to be playing good cricket by the back end of the comp," he signed off.