In Berlin, People Honor Memory Of Ukrainian Victims Of World War II

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the event was organized by the civic organization Viche.

“Our banner at the front asks everyone in Berlin who today commemorates the victims of Nazi crimes: where in Berlin, where in Germany, can we honor their memory? Where is the space that has not been turned into Soviet propaganda, that has not become yet another Russian weapon? Such a space does not exist. That is why we keep moving through Berlin again and again, asking where that space is – the space where we can honor the memory of nearly 10 million Ukrainians,” said Eva Yakubovska, board member and co-founder of Viche, during the event.

As the organizers emphasized, between 8 and 10 million Ukrainians died during World War II, yet their experience still lacks proper official recognition in Germany's culture of remembrance.

The march began at Friedrichstrasse station and concluded near the Bundestag building. One element of the procession was a performative act of lamentation – a traditional Ukrainian form of ritual mourning – used to commemorate the millions who perished.

The participants also separately honored contemporary Ukrainian defenders who are currently protecting Ukraine and Europe from Russian aggression.

During the event, Yakubovska announced the launch of a petition to the Bundestag calling for a reconsideration of Soviet memorials in Germany.

“We are initiating a petition to the Bundestag so that Soviet memorials are contextualized at the state level. Why do these memorials still contain Stalinist quotations? Why does the chronology begin in 1941 rather than 1939? These memorials have long since been turned into weapons in the hands of the Russian regime. The petition aims to ensure that all these memorials are properly contextualized and made suitable for dignified commemoration,” she said, urging everyone to sign and share the petition.

Ukraine marks Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism inII

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Week of Remembrance is currently taking place in Berlin, organized by the NGO Viche and other partners. The week began with the presentation of the book“Ukrainian Women in the Ravensbrück Concentration Camp – Voices of Prisoners” and includes discussions, exhibitions, public talks, and artistic events presenting the Ukrainian perspective on history, particularly the events of World War II and their interpretation today.

Photo by: Vasyl Korotkyi