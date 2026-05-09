Rabindranath Tagore Enriched Our Society With New Thought, Creative Energy And Cultural Confidence: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) On Pochishe Boishakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to Rabindranath Tagore, the world-renowned poet, writer, and Nobel Prize winner and said he enriched our society with new thought, creative energy and cultural confidence.

"Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore. Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul. He gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of our culture. He enriched our society with new thought, creative energy and cultural confidence."

"We remember him with deep reverence and gratitude. May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media 'X' and said, "Hundreds of salutes to poet Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. Gurudev gave new impetus to the spirit of independence through literature, music and philosophy during the period of subjugation. He was a great poet and a powerful voice of the Indian soul. There was deep sensitivity in his words, there was a message of freedom in his thoughts and in his creation there was the spirit of world brotherhood."

"His timeless creation Geetanjali has given a new direction to humanity, spirituality and sensitivity. Through 'Jan Gan Man', he gave voice to the unity, dignity and self-respect of the nation. Poet Guru's life inspires our independent thinking, human values ​​and cultural coordination. His ideals, thoughts and literature will forever continue to guide and inspire us," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also took to social media 'X' an said, "Tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Ji on his Janm-Jayanti. He was one of the greatest luminaries, a timeless poet, profound philosopher & mystic. Gurudev's ideals of universal humanism & harmony, and his immortal creations continue to inspire humanity for all times to come."

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated every year on the 25th of Boishakh, a Bengali month that usually falls in early May, also known as Pochishe Boishakh. West Bengal is observing Pochishe Boishakh on May 9 this year.

This day honours the birth of Rabindranath Tagore, a renowned figure in Bengali literature and culture, celebrated for his contributions as a poet, novelist, playwright, songwriter, and philosopher. The day is especially significant in West Bengal, where his works, full of deep emotion, social reflection, and spiritual insights, continue to resonate.

Born on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was the son of Sarada Devi and Debendranath Tagore and grew up in the iconic Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata. Educated at home, he began writing at an early age and soon outshone many of his contemporaries. In 1913, he made history as the first non-European to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Revered as the 'Bard of Bengal', Tagore also penned the national anthems of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, leaving a legacy that transcends borders.

The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in West Bengal. The day is observed through cultural programs, poetry recitations, dance dramas, and musical performances of Tagore's compositions, collectively known as Rabindra Sangeet. Schools, colleges, and cultural institutions honour his legacy by staging his literary and artistic works. Beyond Bengal, the celebration resonates with admirers across India and abroad, highlighting Tagore's timeless contributions to literature, music, art, and philosophy.