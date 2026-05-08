Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results At Annual Meeting
|The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|
|
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Shelley A.M. Brown
|
|1,318,109,116
|9,085,190
|
|99.32 %
|0.68 %
|Dr. M. Elizabeth Cannon
|
|1,318,761,424
|8,432,883
|
|99.36 %
|0.64 %
|N. Murray Edwards
|
|1,281,832,744
|45,361,563
|
|96.58 %
|3.42 %
|Christopher L. Fong
|
|1,233,806,307
|93,388,000
|
|92.96 %
|7.04 %
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|
|1,213,053,561
|114,140,746
|
|91.40 %
|8.60 %
|Christine M. Healy
|
|1,313,297,299
|13,897,007
|
|98.95 %
|1.05 %
|Dr. Grant E. Isaac
|
|1,325,514,980
|1,679,327
|
|99.87 %
|0.13 %
|Steve W. Laut
|
|1,304,222,672
|22,971,635
|
|98.27 %
|1.73 %
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
|
|1,277,696,158
|49,498,150
|
|96.27 %
|3.73 %
|Scott G. Stauth
|
|1,312,197,438
|14,996,869
|
|98.87 %
|1.13 %
|David A. Tuer
|
|1,269,988,268
|57,206,039
|
|95.69 %
|4.31 %
|Annette M. Verschuren
|
|1,312,955,652
|14,238,655
|
|98.93 %
|1.07 %
|
|
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Calgary, Alberta as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration.
|
|1,321,098,967
|44,491,224
|
|96.74 %
|3.26 %
|
|
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|On an advisory basis, accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as described in the Information Circular.
|
|1,308,662,966
|18,528,723
|
|98.60 %
|1.40 %
Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
| CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
T (403) 517-6700 F (403) 517-7350 E ...
2100, 855 - 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8
| SCOTT G. STAUTH
President
VICTOR C. DAREL
Chief Financial Officer
LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange
Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Refer to our website for detailed forward-looking statements and notes regarding 'Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures' at .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Canadian Natural Resources Limited
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