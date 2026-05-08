Three Injured As UAE Engages 2 Ballistic Missiles, 3 Drones From Iran On May 8

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

On Friday, May 8, UAE air defence systems engaged two ballistic missiles and three Unidentified Aerial Vehicles, also referred to as drones, the nation's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Three people have been moderately injured as a result of the defence operations.

Since Iran began attacking the UAE on Fenruary 28, the nation's air defences have engaged a total of 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,263 UAV's.

Overnight, the US and Iran exchanged fire over the Strait of Hormuz, in a further test of the shaky, month-long ceasefire between the nations. Early today, the Ministry of Defence said that it was dealing with missile and drone threats from Iran.

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Iran has often targeted the UAE and other Gulf countries that host US bases since the war began on February 28.

The total number of people injured in the war so far has risen to 230. The injured belong to multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

A total number of three military officials have died, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10 from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.

The Ministry of Defence said that it is fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country.

UAE engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4 UAE intercepts 17 ballistic missiles, 35 drones after US-Iran ceasefire