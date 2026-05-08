The Texas Company That Combined Methylene Blue With Nano Liquid Gold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earth Harmony®, a Houston-Based Wellness Brand with Access to Pharmaceutical-Grade Manufacturing, Was Ahead of the Curve on One of the Most Talked-About Supplements of Recent Years









HOUSTON, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long before methylene blue became a household name, Earth Harmony® had already established production of a pharmaceutical-grade version in Houston, Texas. The company launched its pharmaceutical grade methylene blue drops in 2023 - well before the compound captured mainstream attention - and has since experienced a significant surge in consumer demand as cultural moments thrust the 150-year-old compound into the spotlight.

That spotlight arrived in waves. Behavioral neuroscientist Chase Hughes shared a widely viewed YouTube video detailing his personal battle with temporal lobe epilepsy and how methylene blue factored into his recovery. Actor Mel Gibson discussed it on The Joe Rogan Experience. Then, in early 2025, a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. adding a blue liquid to his in-flight drink was viewed millions of times across X and TikTok, with internet sleuths correctly identifying it as methylene blue. Google searches for the compound surged nearly 1,900% almost overnight.

The science behind the interest is substantive. First synthesized in 1876, methylene blue is an FDA-approved compound with more than 150 years of clinical use and over a century of published research. It works at the mitochondrial level, supporting the electron transport chain, oxygen utilization, and ATP production.

“Taking methylene blue as part of a regular routine has the potential to support cognitive processes and is sometimes associated with increased feelings of focus and mental clarity,” said Dr. Brian Nicholls, an Emergency Medicine physician with 28 years of clinical experience.

What sets Earth Harmony's methylene blue formula apart is the combination used alongside the methylene blue itself. While most products on the market are formulated with nothing more than water, Earth Harmony® combines its 99.99% USP pharmaceutical-grade methylene blue with nano liquid gold.

Research published in peer-reviewed journals suggests that gold nanoparticles increase methylene blue's photodynamic activity, improve cellular delivery, and enhance stability over time by acting as carriers that help methylene blue enter cells more effectively than water-based formulas alone. (PMID: 33504099; PMID: 22802686; PMID: 36180986)

“After testing damn near every pharmaceutical-grade methylene blue out there, Earth Harmony's is untouchable - pure, potent, and actually works,” said Ryder Sarchett, U.S. Ski Team alpine racer and 2024 Junior World Champion.“The difference in focus, reaction time, and mental clarity is remarkable. Any type of person can benefit from that kind of edge in day to day life.”

For first-time users: methylene blue can temporarily stain the tongue blue and may cause urine to appear bluish-green, both harmless and temporary. To minimize tongue staining, Earth Harmony recommends diluting each serving in 4–8 oz of water and drinking through a straw.

The liquid formula is available at Text>

About Earth Harmony®

Earth Harmony® is a Houston, Texas-based company focused on creating quality supplements at accessible pricing. All products are rigorously third-party tested for purity and consistency.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at href=" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" />

CONTACT:...