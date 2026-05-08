APEX 2026 IGNITES CHICAGO: AMERICA's PROPERTY EXHIBITION OPENS ITS MOST AMBITIOUS EDITION YET

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Third Edition of APEX Launches at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Centre, Uniting Real Estate, Smart Homes, and Infrastructure Under One Stage Running Through May 9, 2026

CHICAGO Yesterday, May 7, 2026, the doors opened on one of the most consequential gatherings in American real estate this year. Investors, developers, architects, diplomats, and global industry leaders converged on the Donald E. Stephens Convention Centre in Chicago for the launch of APEX 2026 America's Property Exhibition, the third edition of the platform that is rewriting what a property summit can be.

With two days still to run through Friday, May 9, the energy of Day One left little doubt: this is not a conference. This is a movement.

The moment that defined Day One did not come from a polished script. It came from the man who built this platform from the ground up.

David Wang took the stage during the opening ceremony as the audience listened attentively. Despite travel disruptions and delays affecting regional flights, he completed a journey of more than 16 hours from Dubai to attend the event. Some exhibitors and delegates from the Middle East were unable to travel and are expected to reconvene at the Las Vegas Edition in September.

“I came from the conflict area, but we're still hungry, eager, looking for business globally. We expecting all of the country can share hand, join hand, make business, make peaceful world.”

Wang also shared the personal story behind Chicago's place on this year's circuit. He founded his US company in this city in 2021, having first visited the United States in 2011 and carrying the memory of Chicago with him ever since. APEX was originally scheduled exclusively for Las Vegas this September and that edition remains firmly on the calendar but Chicago was added as a tribute to the city where it all began. He told the audience that he also started the platform in New York, then Miami, before bringing the exhibition to Chicago. Next year, he expects to return with a significantly larger global delegation.

Wang also announced that APEX has expanded to three co-located events launching from Chicago: APEX itself, a newly launched Smart Home event, and a newly launched Smart Infrastructure summit all three of which will continue their journey to Las Vegas in September.

Jed Wilcox, Country Director of MIE Group USA, opened proceedings by framing the historic scope of the occasion. For 25 years, MIE Group has operated across industries, trade shows, business consulting, investment platforms, and tourism connecting markets and people around the world. In the United States, that work has focused on real estate. APEX 2026 marks its fullest expression yet: three verticals, one platform, one conversation about where the built environment is going.

The summit was hosted throughout the day by Joe Nicastro, Partner at Partner, Vesta Preferred Realty, the number one independent brokerage in Illinois and the firm that represents the most buyers in the city of Chicago.

The opening ceremony drew a remarkable assembly of VIP speakers whose remarks underscored the international reach and civic significance of the platform.

Wang Lixin, Commercial Counselor at the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Chicago, extended warm congratulations and reflected on Chicago the birthplace of the skyscraper and a treasure trove of architectural art as the ideal city in which to hold a conversation that is not merely about buildings, but about defining the future of housing.

Mike Puccinelli, representing Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, who has served as Cook County Treasurer since 1998 but was unable to attend due to last-minute obligations, addressed the room on the critical role of property taxes in funding the villages, towns, and cities of greater Chicago. Puccinelli highlighted that Treasurer Pappas's office handles over $19 billion worth of property taxes every year, and noted that the most recent Pappas Study found property taxes in Cook County rose 182% between 1995 and 2024.

Zhengdong Huang, President of the Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago, an umbrella organisation representing 153 associations, clubs, and professional groups across the greater Chicago area, praised APEX for bringing together leaders across real estate, architecture, construction, investment, design, and technology, and expressed pride in a platform that strengthens dialogue and collaboration among business leaders from different backgrounds and industries.

Jan Zheng, Chief Operating Officer of the Windfall Group, spoke with conviction about the future of multicultural commercial development in America. Windfall specialises in Asian town development and multicultural commercial development across the United States, with a mission to create vibrant, economically sustainable destinations serving the rapidly growing Asian American population and increasingly, the broader general public.“The future of real estate is no longer about building isolated properties,” Zhen told the audience.“The future is about creating ecosystems.”

Dr. Fei Chu, President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Chinese American Scientists and Engineers (ACSE), one of the largest professional organisations of Chinese Americans in the United States extended congratulations and championed the cross-disciplinary collaboration that events like APEX make possible.

Lisa An Wong Co-Chair & Vice President and General Manager, Win Shing Investment LLC & Chicago AI Counsel at AI 2030, closed the opening ceremony's VIP remarks with a forward-looking address on the convergence of capital, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence. Drawing on over two decades at the intersection of risk strategy and financial institutions, including BMO Wealth Management, UBS, and Bank of New York, Wang argued that the smartest investors always follow infrastructure first and that the next frontier of infrastructure is not just steel and concrete, but data, AI, and resilient systems.“Vision without execution,” she told the room,“is a blueprint collecting dust.”

APEX 2026 continues tomorrow,, at the, and industry professionals, investors, developers, architects, real estate leaders, smart home innovators, infrastructure experts, and members of the public are warmly invited to attend. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with global exhibitors, explore real estate and investment opportunities, and experience the momentum of America's Property Exhibition as it concludes its most ambitious Chicago edition yet.

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