Seychelles Participates In United Nations Educational, Scientific And Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Forum Marking The International Day For Small Island Developing States

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 8, 2026/APO Group/ --

Mr. Georges Tirant, Ambassador of Seychelles to France and Permanent Delegate of Seychelles to UNESCO, took part in the high-level panel on“Partnerships and Financing”, held at UNESCO Headquarters to mark the International Day for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Ambassador Tirant highlighted key achievements in advancing the SIDS agenda, including the establishment of the SIDS Group, the Group of Friends of SIDS, and the development of dedicated strategies. He reiterated the importance of recognising SIDS as a priority group within UNESCO, supported by a dedicated Director, to strengthen advocacy for climate action and financing.

A central objective of Seychelles' participation was to promote the country's World Heritage nomination for the Mission Ruins of Venn's Town, which would become Seychelles' first historic site inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Ambassador underscored the significance of this nomination for safeguarding Seychelles' cultural heritage and enhancing global recognition of its historical legacy.

He also recalled Seychelles' leadership in innovative financing, notably the 2018 Blue Bond, which mobilised capital for marine and ocean-based projects delivering environmental, economic, and climate benefits. He further emphasised the importance of implementing the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) across global decision-making processes.

The panel featured senior representatives from UNESCO, the European Union, Australia, and regional organisations, and was moderated by the Co-Chairs of the Group of Friends of SIDS.

An exhibition showcasing SIDS cultural heritage was held alongside the event. In collaboration with the Seychellois diaspora, the Embassy of Seychelles in Paris presented a stand featuring traditional Seychellois culinary dishes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.