Azerbaijan Premier League: Round 31 To Kick Off With Two Matches

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 31st round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will kick off on May 8 with two scheduled matches, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening match will take place at 16:30 between "Imishli" and "Zira". The game will be held at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex Stadium and will be officiated by Kamranbay Rahimov.

In the league table, the Baku-based club "Zira" is in 5th place with 49 points, while the representative of Imishli is in 9th place with 32 points.

The final match of the day will see "Sabah" host "Kapaz". The game will kick off at 19:30 at the "Bank Respublika" Arena, and the referee will be Elvin Bayramov.

Having already secured the championship ahead of time, "Sabah" leads the standings with 75 points. "Kapaz", with 24 points, is in 10th place.

The remaining matches of the 31st round will be held on May 9–10.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League features 12 teams playing a 3-round format (33 matches) running from August 2025 to May 2026.

Matches began on August 15, 2025. The league has expanded to 12 teams to increase competition.

Champions enter the UEFA Champions League, with 2nd/3rd place entering the UEFA Conference League.