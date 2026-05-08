Ukraine Running Critically Low On Air Defense Missiles After Relentless Russian Strikes Air Force Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated during a television interview by Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, Colonel Yurii Ihnat.

“Today we are on a 'starvation ration' when it comes to missiles because of certain supply problems. Air Force representatives are constantly working both at Ramstein and in other negotiating groups, where we sometimes have to request even just 5-10 missiles for PAC-3, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and other systems, because ammunition expenditure is extremely high,” Ihnat said.

According to him, the heavy use of ammunition is linked to the intensity of Russian attacks throughout the winter period. He noted that Ukraine endured 15 major large-scale strikes on its energy infrastructure, making urgent replenishment of missile stocks necessary.

Ihnat also pointed to growing global demand for air defense systems and ammunition due to the conflict in the Middle East.

“Today, launchers that are part of certain units and batteries are half-empty – and that's putting it mildly. They have a limited number of missiles, but they must remain operational,” he stressed.

Yurii Ihnat added that the command is forced to redistribute available forces and missiles among regions in order to ensure at least a minimal level of protection across the country. At the same time, he emphasized that Ukrainian forces have gained unique experience in operating modern air defense systems, interceptor drones, and F-16 fighter jets under conditions of full-scale war.

Ukrainian Air Force explains low effectiveness of some interceptor drone crews by their lack of combat experience

As reported by Ukrinform, after a difficult winter marked by a large number of enemy missile and drone attacks, Ukraine's air defense forces are experiencing a shortage of missiles for various systems, including Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T.