(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How Sukre Prebiotic Fiber, Chromium Niacinate, Gymnema Sylvestre, and EGCG Green Tea Work in Gluco6's GLUT-4 Glucose Metabolism Support Formula Aurora, CO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Gluco6 is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications or managing a medical condition. A commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer if a purchase is made through the links provided. View the current Gluco6 offer (official Gluco6 page) Why Consumers Search for Proven Glucose Control Support When someone types "proven glucose control support" or "Gluco6 blood sugar level spikes" into a search engine, they are not looking for marketing copy. They are doing real due diligence. They want to know what is actually in the product, what each ingredient is designed to do, what the purchase terms look like, and whether this supplement is a reasonable fit for their daily wellness routine. Consumer search interest around proven glucose control support reflects a category where the stakes feel personal. People researching blood sugar support supplements are often managing their energy, watching what they eat, and thinking carefully about their metabolic health. They are not looking for miracle promises. They want real ingredient information they can take to their doctor or evaluate on their own terms. Gluco6 answers that demand through its published Supplement Facts panel, one-capsule daily format, usage directions, and purchase terms. Gluco6 Overview: Daily Glucose Metabolism Support Formula Brand: Gluco6 by Good Mix Naturals | Category: Blood Sugar Support Supplement | Format: 1 Capsule Daily | Servings Per Container: 30 | Key Ingredients: Sukre Prebiotic Fiber, Chromium Niacinate, Gymnema Sylvestre, Cinnamon Bark, Green Tea Extract, TeaCrine, Theobromine, Eleuthero Root, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B1 | Guarantee: 60-Day Money-Back | Retailer: ClickBank | Website: Gluco6 is distributed by Good Mix Naturals and sold exclusively through the official website at The formula takes a multi-ingredient approach, combining a prebiotic fiber component, a trace mineral with recognized roles in macronutrient metabolism, and a group of botanical ingredients studied at the ingredient level for their roles in supporting healthy glucose metabolism. Rather than relying on a single active compound, Gluco6 uses a combination of ten ingredients across three functional areas: glucose metabolism support, insulin pathway support, and sustained energy. View the current Gluco6 offer (official Gluco6 page) Gluco6 is manufactured in a GMP-reported US facility, with product materials identifying plant-based, soy-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO positioning. Each capsule is plant-based, soy-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO. Gluco6 Claim Evaluation Matrix The blood sugar support category is one where consumer vocabulary and compliant supplement language often diverge. The table below maps the search terms consumers use to the compliant claim framework Gluco6 operates within, so readers can evaluate exactly what is and is not being offered.

Claim Topic What Consumers Search Compliant Claim Boundary Blood sugar support "Gluco6 blood sugar support" Gluco6 is designed to support healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range. It is not a treatment for elevated blood sugar. Glucose control "proven glucose control support" The formula is designed to support healthy glucose metabolism pathways. "Proven glucose control" is a consumer search term, not a guaranteed product outcome. Blood sugar spikes "Gluco6 blood sugar level spikes" Blood sugar level spikes are discussed here as a consumer concern and category topic, not as a confirmed product outcome. Gluco6 is not presented as preventing or reducing spikes. A1C "Gluco6 A1C support" A1C is addressed in this context as a clinical concept consumers research, not as a product outcome. Gluco6 is not presented as an A1C-lowering supplement. Cravings "Gluco6 cravings support" Gluco6 is designed to support healthy cravings management as part of a daily routine. Individual responses vary. Energy "Gluco6 energy levels" Gluco6 is designed to support daily energy levels. It is not presented as a stimulant or as a fix for fatigue.

Blood Sugar Level Spikes: Consumer Concern vs. Supplement Claim Boundary

Blood sugar level spikes are among the most frequently searched topics in the glucose support supplement category. The concern is commonly discussed in nutrition and glucose metabolism conversations: dietary patterns high in refined carbohydrates and added sugars can create rapid shifts in blood glucose that place ongoing demands on the body's glucose transport systems. That pattern drives a significant share of consumer interest in daily blood sugar support supplements.

What Gluco6 is not presented as: Gluco6 does not prevent blood sugar spikes, does not reduce them, and is not presented as controlling post-meal glucose fluctuations. It is a dietary supplement designed to support normal glucose metabolism pathways associated with daily blood sugar balance. It is not a therapeutic intervention for abnormal glucose levels. Readers managing diagnosed blood sugar conditions should work with a qualified healthcare professional rather than relying on a dietary supplement as a primary tool.

What Gluco6 is designed to do is support the underlying metabolic pathways that the body uses to handle dietary glucose as part of a consistent daily routine. That distinction matters because it determines whether this product is a reasonable fit for a given reader's situation.

Why A1C Search Interest Matters in the Glucose Support Category

A1C is a clinical marker used by healthcare professionals to evaluate average blood glucose over time. Because many consumers researching glucose metabolism support are familiar with the term, A1C is addressed here only as a search-intent and education topic.

Gluco6 is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent elevated A1C, diabetes, prediabetes, or any medical condition. The term is relevant here because many consumers researching blood sugar support supplements compare product ingredients, daily use directions, and glucose metabolism mechanisms before speaking with a qualified healthcare professional. Addressing it directly gives those readers the context they are actually looking for.

Gluco6 is designed to support healthy glucose metabolism as part of a daily supplement routine. It is not a substitute for lab testing, clinician-directed care, or prescription treatment. Individuals with questions about their A1C or blood glucose levels should consult with their healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

How Gluco6 Is Designed to Support GLUT-4 Related Glucose Metabolism Pathways

GLUT-4 - glucose transporter type 4 - is commonly discussed because it is involved in normal glucose transport. It is one of the primary systems the body uses to move glucose from the bloodstream into cells, particularly muscle and fat tissue. The relevant claim boundary for supplement positioning is support for normal glucose metabolism pathways, not treatment of abnormal glucose regulation.

Gluco6 is designed around ingredients positioned to support normal glucose transport pathways, with Sukre Prebiotic Fiber (L-Arabinose) as the primary ingredient in that approach. It is paired with chromium, botanical extracts, and the TeaCrine energy support complex to address glucose metabolism from several complementary angles simultaneously.

Good Mix Naturals positions Gluco6 as a daily wellness supplement designed to work within the body's normal glucose metabolism systems. It is not a medical device, not a drug, and not a treatment for insulin resistance or any diagnosed condition.

View the current Gluco6 offer (official Gluco6 page)

Supplement Facts: What the Gluco6 Label Lists

The Supplement Facts panel is the authoritative source for what is in each serving of Gluco6. One capsule contains:



Vitamin D3 as Cholecalciferol - 50mcg (250% Daily Value)

Vitamin B1 as Thiamine Mononitrate - 100mg (8,333% Daily Value)

Chromium as Chromium Niacinate - 1mg (2,857% Daily Value) Proprietary Blend - 525mg, containing: Sukre Prebiotic Fiber (L-Arabinose), Theobromine, Green Tea Leaf Extract (Camellia sinensis, 98% Polyphenols / 65% EGCG), Eleuthero Root (Eleutherococcus senticosus), Theacrine as TeaCrine, Cinnamon Bark (Cinnamomum cassia), Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf

Other ingredients: Hypromellose (Vegetable Capsule), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid.

Individual ingredient weights within the proprietary blend are not disclosed on the label, which is standard practice for proprietary blend formulas in the dietary supplement industry. The full Supplement Facts panel is available at

Ingredient Breakdown: What Each Component Is Designed to Support

Sukre Prebiotic Fiber and L-Arabinose

Sukre is a branded prebiotic fiber ingredient with L-Arabinose as its active component. L-Arabinose is a naturally occurring pentose sugar found in plant cell walls, studied at the ingredient level for its role in sugar metabolism. In dietary supplementation, L-Arabinose has been examined for its ability to support the body's handling of dietary sucrose by influencing sucrase enzyme activity in the digestive tract.

Consumers see L-Arabinose in blood sugar support formulas because ingredient-level research has explored its relationship to normal glucose metabolism. The mechanism works earlier in the digestive process, at the point where dietary sugar is broken down and absorbed, rather than acting directly on blood glucose levels.

In Gluco6, Sukre is positioned as the foundational ingredient in the formula's approach to supporting normal glucose transport pathways. It is designed to work alongside the other ingredients in the proprietary blend rather than as a standalone active compound.

Individuals with digestive sensitivities to prebiotic ingredients should review the full ingredient panel and consult a healthcare professional before use.

Chromium Niacinate

Chromium is an essential trace mineral with recognized roles in macronutrient metabolism. It is commonly included in blood sugar support formulas, ingredient-level research examining its involvement in insulin signaling pathways and its role in supporting how cells respond to insulin.

Chromium is commonly included in glucose support formulas because of the relationship between chromium status and normal macronutrient metabolism. Dietary chromium intake varies widely, and supplementation is a standard approach for those looking to support this pathway as part of a daily routine.

Gluco6 includes chromium in Niacinate form - a bioavailable format used in dietary supplementation - at a dose of 1mg per serving, delivering 2,857% of the Daily Value. Good Mix Naturals notes that individuals pairing Gluco6 with other supplements containing chromium should be mindful of combined intake, as the formula already provides a substantial amount of this mineral.

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf

Gymnema Sylvestre is a botanical ingredient with a long history of use in Ayurvedic wellness traditions. Its common traditional name translates roughly to "sugar destroyer" in Hindi, reflecting its historical association with sugar metabolism and glucose support.

At the ingredient level, Gymnema Sylvestre has been studied for its role in supporting healthy glucose levels and its relationship to pancreatic function and insulin sensitivity. The active compounds - gymnemic acids - have been examined in research related to glucose absorption and metabolic balance.

In Gluco6, Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf is included as part of the proprietary blend to help support healthy glucose metabolism as part of a daily supplement routine. Individual results vary. It is not presented as a treatment for any diagnosed condition related to glucose or insulin.

Cinnamon Bark

Cinnamon - specifically Cinnamomum cassia bark - is one of the most widely studied botanical ingredients in the blood sugar support category. Ingredient-level research has examined cinnamon's relationship to insulin sensitivity, glucose metabolism, and normal dietary sugar handling across a range of study designs.

The active compounds in cinnamon bark include cinnamaldehyde and various polyphenols, which have been studied for their roles in supporting how cells respond to insulin signals. This is why cinnamon is a common inclusion in formulas targeting glucose metabolism: it addresses the insulin sensitivity pathway from the botanical side of the formula.

Gluco6 uses Cinnamomum cassia bark as part of the proprietary blend. Cinnamon supplements are generally well-tolerated, though individuals taking medications related to blood sugar management should consult a healthcare professional before use.

Green Tea Extract Standardized to 65% EGCG

Green tea extract is a well-established supplement ingredient with a broad research base. The Gluco6 formula uses an extract standardized to 98% Polyphenols and 65% EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate). The 65% EGCG standardization provides specific label detail for consumers comparing green tea extract formats and confirms a meaningful concentration of the bioactive compounds associated with green tea's metabolic research profile.

EGCG is the primary polyphenol in green tea studied for its role in metabolic function, including glucose metabolism support. Ingredient-level research has examined EGCG's relationship to insulin sensitivity pathways and how the body handles dietary glucose.

Green tea extract contains naturally occurring caffeine, though at a level significantly lower than a standard cup of green tea when used in supplement form. Individuals sensitive to caffeine should review this before use.

TeaCrine and Theacrine

TeaCrine is a registered-trademark ingredient based on Theacrine, a naturally occurring compound found in certain Chinese tea plants. Theacrine is structurally similar to caffeine and is commonly used in formulas designed to support sustained energy and alertness.

In a glucose metabolism support formula, TeaCrine addresses the energy dimension of metabolic health. Individuals focused on blood sugar support often experience energy fluctuations as part of the broader metabolic picture, and sustained energy support without sharp stimulant effects is a relevant functional goal for this ingredient category.

TeaCrine is a patented ingredient. Its inclusion in Gluco6 represents a branded-ingredient formulation choice, and it works alongside Theobromine in the proprietary blend to support the energy layer of the formula.

Theobromine

Theobromine is a naturally occurring compound found primarily in cacao. It is structurally related to both caffeine and Theacrine, but is associated with a gentler, more prolonged energy and mood support profile rather than the sharper stimulant effect of higher-dose caffeine products.

In Gluco6, Theobromine is paired with TeaCrine to support sustained daily energy. The combination is designed to provide a balanced approach that does not rely on sharp stimulant spikes, which can be a consideration for individuals who are also focused on stable blood glucose.

Eleuthero Root

Eleuthero Root - also known as Siberian Ginseng - is an adaptogenic botanical with a research history related to how the body manages physical and metabolic stress. Adaptogenic ingredients are studied for their role in supporting the body's normal stress response, which can have downstream effects on metabolic function and daily energy.

In the context of a glucose metabolism formula, Eleuthero Root supports the adaptogenic and sustained energy dimensions alongside TeaCrine and Theobromine. Ingredient-level research has explored its role in supporting endurance and the body's capacity to adapt to stressors that can affect metabolic balance.

Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B1

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) is included at 50mcg per serving, delivering 250% of the Daily Value. Vitamin D has been studied at the ingredient level for its role in supporting insulin sensitivity and metabolic function. Vitamin D insufficiency is common in the general population, and ingredient-level research has explored the relationship between vitamin D status and normal glucose metabolism.

Vitamin B1 - Thiamine Mononitrate - is included at 100mg per serving, delivering 8,333% of the Daily Value. Thiamine is an essential B vitamin with a recognized role in carbohydrate metabolism at the cellular level. It is involved in the enzymatic processes that convert dietary carbohydrates into usable energy, which makes it a logical inclusion in a formula targeting glucose metabolism support.

Both vitamins are established essentials with wide safety profiles at supplemental doses. Their inclusion supports the formula's metabolic and energy function goals at the micronutrient level.

View the current Gluco6 offer (official Gluco6 page)

Who Gluco6 Is Designed For

Gluco6 is formulated for adults who want to support healthy blood sugar levels and glucose metabolism as part of a daily supplement routine. It is designed for individuals who are proactively supporting their metabolic health, not for those managing diagnosed blood sugar conditions without medical supervision.

The formula is built to be consistent and cumulative in its approach. Because blood glucose markers reflect patterns over weeks and months rather than single-day events, daily supplement support works best when maintained over time. Gluco6 is suited for adults who are committed to a daily wellness routine and want a formula that addresses glucose metabolism, cravings support, and daily energy from a single capsule.

Gluco6 is plant-based, soy-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO, manufactured in a GMP-reported US facility. These attributes make it a relevant option for adults who prioritize ingredient quality and manufacturing standards when choosing a dietary supplement.

Who Should Avoid Gluco6 or Speak With a Healthcare Professional First

Gluco6 is not suitable for everyone. The following individuals should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use:



Individuals under the age of 18

Pregnant women

Nursing mothers

Individuals currently taking prescription medications, particularly those related to blood sugar, insulin, or metabolic function

Individuals with diagnosed diabetes, prediabetes, insulin resistance, or any other metabolic or endocrine condition

Individuals with sensitivities to caffeine or caffeine-adjacent compounds, including Theobromine and Green Tea Extract Individuals with sensitivities to prebiotic fiber ingredients

The label caution reads: "Do not exceed recommended dose. Not for use for those under the age of 18 or pregnant or nursing mothers. Consult with a physician prior to use especially if you are taking a medication or have a medical condition."

Suggested Use, Storage, and Safety Notes

Suggested use: one capsule daily, taken in the morning before breakfast with a glass of water. Good Mix Naturals recommends consistent daily use and does not advise exceeding the suggested serving size.

Storage: keep in a cool, dry place below 30°C (86°F). Keep out of reach of children. Do not use if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

Gluco6 should not be used as a replacement for prescription medication or professional medical guidance. Individuals experiencing symptoms related to blood sugar, energy, or metabolic health should consult a qualified healthcare professional rather than self-managing with dietary supplements alone.

What Gluco6 Is Not Presented As

Gluco6 is not presented as preventing blood sugar spikes, reducing blood sugar spikes, or controlling post-meal glucose fluctuations. Gluco6 is not presented as a treatment for diabetes, prediabetes, insulin resistance, elevated A1C, hypoglycemia, neuropathy, obesity, metabolic syndrome, or any diagnosed medical condition. Gluco6 is not presented as claiming that it lowers blood sugar, replaces medication, produces guaranteed lab changes, or delivers the same outcome for every user.

Gluco6 is a dietary supplement designed to support healthy blood sugar levels, glucose metabolism, cravings management, and energy levels as part of a daily wellness routine.

How Consumer Claims Are Handled for Compliance

The blood sugar support category includes product materials that feature personal experience language. For compliance, personal experiences are not treated here as proof of expected outcomes. Individual results vary, and supplement responses depend on diet, lifestyle, health history, medication use, and professional care. Gluco6 is evaluated through its Supplement Facts panel, intended use, ingredient categories, safety warnings, and published purchase and return terms.

Gluco6 Review Search Intent: What Consumers Usually Want to Verify

Many consumers searching for Gluco6 review terms are not looking for hype. They are trying to verify the formula, ingredient list, serving size, safety warnings, order process, refund terms, and whether the supplement fits their personal wellness goals. Gluco6 provides a published Supplement Facts panel, one-capsule daily use directions, adult-use cautions, ClickBank order support, and a 60-day return policy. Those details give consumers practical points to review before deciding whether to discuss the product with a qualified healthcare professional.

Purchase Terms, Package Options, and Return Policy

Gluco6 is available in three package configurations through the official website at All packages include free US shipping.

Package Supply Price Per Bottle Total 2 Bottles 60-Day Supply $69 per bottle $138 3 Bottles 90-Day Supply $49 per bottle $147 6 Bottles 180-Day Supply $39 per bottle $234

Longer package options are available for consumers who prefer multi-month supply planning. The 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages include digital bonus materials; current bonus availability and descriptions should be confirmed on the official checkout page at

Gluco6 is a one-time purchase. There is no auto-ship program, subscription service, or recurring billing. ClickBank is the authorized retailer processing transactions at Pricing and availability are subject to change. Current pricing and offers are available at

60-Day Return Policy: Customers who are unsatisfied with their purchase may return any bottles - opened or unopened, with labels attached - within 60 days of purchase for a refund. The customer is responsible for return shipping costs. Refunds are processed within approximately seven business days of the returned product being received. The refund covers the product purchase price, less shipping and handling fees. Customers initiating a return should contact support at before sending back product to receive return instructions. Returns are sent to: 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011.

View the current Gluco6 offer (official Gluco6 page)

Order Support and Contact Information

Gluco6 / Good Mix Naturals

Phone: (866) 864-7721

Support Portal: Email:...

Return Address: 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011 USA

1-800-390-6035+1 208-345-4245

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Gluco6 designed to do?

Gluco6 is a dietary supplement designed to support healthy glucose metabolism and blood sugar levels as part of a daily wellness routine. The formula combines ingredients studied at the ingredient level for their roles in supporting GLUT-4 related glucose pathways, insulin sensitivity, cravings management, and sustained energy. It is not a treatment for any medical condition.

How does Gluco6 approach glucose metabolism support?

The formula uses a multi-ingredient approach across three functional layers: glucose metabolism support (Sukre, Chromium, Gymnema, Cinnamon, Green Tea Extract), adaptogenic and energy support (Eleuthero Root, TeaCrine, Theobromine), and micronutrient support (Vitamin D3, Vitamin B1). Rather than relying on a single active compound, the formula is designed to address glucose metabolism from several complementary angles.

Each capsule contains Vitamin D3 (50mcg / 250% DV), Vitamin B1 as Thiamine Mononitrate (100mg / 8,333% DV), Chromium as Chromium Niacinate (1mg / 2,857% DV), and a 525mg Proprietary Blend of Sukre Prebiotic Fiber (L-Arabinose), Theobromine, Green Tea Leaf Extract (98% Polyphenols / 65% EGCG), Eleuthero Root, Theacrine as TeaCrine, Cinnamon Bark, and Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf. Full details are on the Supplement Facts panel at

Is Gluco6 plant-based?

Yes. Gluco6 is plant-based, soy-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO. The capsule shell uses Hypromellose, a vegetable-based material.

Where is Gluco6 manufactured?

Gluco6 is manufactured in the USA in a GMP-reported facility. Product materials identify plant-based, soy-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO positioning.

How long should Gluco6 be used before evaluating results?

Because glucose metabolism reflects cumulative patterns over weeks and months, consistent daily use is core to how the formula is designed to work. Good Mix Naturals recommends evaluating results after at least 3 to 6 months of consistent use. Individual results vary based on diet, lifestyle, health status, and other factors. The 60-day return policy is available for customers who want to evaluate the product within that initial window.

Is Gluco6 available in stores?

No. Gluco6 is sold exclusively through the official website at It is not available through Amazon, eBay, GNC, Walgreens, Walmart, or any other retail channel. Purchases through unauthorized sellers risk receiving counterfeit product.

Summary: Gluco6 as a Blood Sugar Support Supplement in 2026

Gluco6 is a dietary supplement formulated by Good Mix Naturals and designed to support healthy glucose metabolism and blood sugar levels through a combination of botanical ingredients, a prebiotic fiber component, a trace mineral, and sustained energy support compounds. The formula addresses glucose metabolism support through Sukre Prebiotic Fiber (L-Arabinose), Chromium Niacinate, Gymnema Sylvestre, Cinnamon Bark, and Green Tea Extract standardized to 65% EGCG. TeaCrine, Theobromine, and Eleuthero Root address the energy and adaptogenic dimensions of the formula. Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B1 provide micronutrient support at the metabolic level.

Each capsule is plant-based, vegetarian, soy-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO, manufactured in a GMP-reported US facility. Gluco6 is available in 2-bottle, 3-bottle, and 6-bottle packages starting at $39 per bottle with free US shipping, backed by a 60-day return policy. It is sold exclusively through

For adults researching daily supplement support for healthy glucose metabolism, Gluco6 offers ingredient transparency through its published Supplement Facts panel, a straightforward usage format, and published purchase and return terms. Consulting a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement is recommended, particularly for individuals managing existing health conditions or taking prescription medications.

View the current Gluco6 offer (official Gluco6 page)

Additional Gluco6 Coverage

Gluco6 has been featured in prior coverage across financial and product-focused publications.



Gluco6 Recognized for Strong Ingredient Transparency Gluco6 Under Review: Good Mix Naturals Herbal Blood Sugar Formula for Glucose Support

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Gluco6 is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or have an existing medical condition.

Results may vary. Individual experiences with dietary supplements depend on a range of factors including lifestyle, diet, and overall health status.

Pricing and availability are subject to change. Current pricing and terms are available at

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Gluco6. See full terms and conditions at CONTACT: Phone: (866) 864-7721 Support Portal: Email:... Order Support (ClickBank): US: 1-800-390-6035 International: +1 208-345-4245 Order Portal: