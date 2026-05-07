Antea Group UK Welcomes Andrew Sweetman As Director Of M&A Transaction Services

MENAFN - 3BL) LEEDS, England, May 6, 2026 /3BL/ - Antea Group UK is pleased to welcome Andrew Sweetman as Practice Director of Mergers & Acquisition within our Transaction Support practice.

Andrew brings 20 years of experience delivering EHS and ESG due diligence for M&A in the UK and overseas across a broad range of sectors. Andrew's expertise focusses on the identification of material EHS and ESG risks, liabilities, and opportunities in the context of a transaction. These engagements often involved tight timelines, multi-asset portfolios, and cross-border considerations.

In his role as Service Line Director, Andrew will lead the continued strategic development of Antea Group UK's M&A service line. He will work closely with transaction advisers, investors, and Antea Group's technical specialists to deliver commercially focussed advice to clients navigating complex transactions.

“I'm excited to take on this role at Antea Group UK and to continue developing our environmental and ESG due diligence services,” said Andrew.“There is a clear opportunity to support clients with more integrated, commercially focused insight as environmental and ESG considerations become increasingly central to transactions.”

“Andrew's experience and leadership in environmental and ESG due diligence is a strong addition to our team,” said Graham Duffield, Practice Director, Transaction Support.“He brings a deep understanding of how environmental and sustainability risks translate into real business and transaction impacts. His ability to provide clear, actionable insight will be invaluable to our clients.”

About Antea Group UK

Antea® Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consultancy. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organisations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. We maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organisations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance.