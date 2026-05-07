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The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2026 Corporate Update Conference Call For Thursday, May 14, 2026


2026-05-07 01:19:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the“Company”), a leading developer of the world's largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, to provide an update on first quarter 2026 financial results and recent corporate developments.

First Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time: 04:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here
Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations ', approximately two hours after the event.

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at .

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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