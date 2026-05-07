Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Sasha Murray As Managing Director Investor Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water Tower Research LLC () is modernizing investor engagement with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of research-driven content and strategies that streamlines the way companies connect with and inform the market. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Sasha Murray has joined the firm as Managing Director – Investor Engagement.

St. Petersburg, FL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research LLC ( ) is modernizing investor engagement with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of research-driven content and strategies that streamlines the way companies connect with and inform the market. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Sasha Murray has joined the firm as Managing Director – Investor Engagement.

Shawn Severson, WTR CEO and Co-Founder, said,“Sasha brings a rare combination of institutional relationships, conference expertise, and investor engagement experience that is truly differentiated. With over two decades on the buy and sell side, she understands what institutional investors need-and how to deliver it. Her background at Buckingham Research and Calyon, combined with her recent work building and executing high-impact investor conferences, makes her uniquely positioned to elevate how Water Tower Research connects companies with the investment community. We've built a strong research and content foundation, and Sasha is exactly the right person to help us deepen those connections and scale our investor engagement platform in a meaningful way.”

Sasha Murray is Managing Director – Investor Engagement for Water Tower Research. Sasha has more than 20 years of experience in institutional equity sales, corporate access, investor relations, and conference management. She has extensive expertise in investor outreach, roadshows, conference strategy and execution, and building long standing relationships across the institutional investment community.

Over the past six years, Sasha has served as a leading consultant to several investor conferences, helping develop, position, and execute high impact events focused on institutional investor engagement, targeted one-on-one meetings, and differentiated idea generation.

Prior to that, Sasha held senior leadership roles at The Buckingham Research Group as both Head of Corporate Access and Director of Institutional Equity Sales. She led all aspects of the firm's non deal roadshows, conferences, and corporate events strategy. Earlier, she spent nearly a decade at Calyon Securities (USA), where she was a consistent top producing institutional salesperson and was nominated multiple times for Institutional Investor's All American Research Team/Sales rankings.

Sasha holds a BA in English from Duke University and holds Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Strategies. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

CONTACT: Name: Water Tower Research LLC Email:... Job Title: WTR Investor Engagement