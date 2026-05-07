Smart Glass Industry Worth $10.42 Billion In 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "" The global smart glass market is expected to reach USD 10.42 billion in 2030 from USD 6.42 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Factors driving the growth of smart glass include increased demand for energy-efficient solutions, construction sustainability, and technological advances. Increasing adoption in smart homes, commercial buildings, and the automotive sector for privacy, glare control, and temperature regulation are key drivers for the market. Incentives by the government on energy-saving products and the increasing smart cities are contributing to the trend. Cost cuts in the manufacture of smart glasses and increased functionality, such as color-tuning and automation, are further fueling its acceptance worldwide.

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Major Key Players in the Smart Glass Industry:



Saint Gobain (France),

AGC Inc. (Japan),

Gentex Corporation (US),

Corning Incorporated (US),

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd (Japan),

View Inc (US),

Guazy Ltd and

Entities (Israel),

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China),

Research Frontiers (US), Diamond Switchable Glass Ltd (Ireland)

Smart Glass Market Segmentation:

The active segment is expected to grow fastest in forecast period.

The fastest growth of the smart glass market is seen in the active segment. Key factors driving growth include increasing energy efficiency demands; adaptive glass regulates light and heat to create a more comfortable indoor environment while reducing energy consumption. Active smart glass, including electrochromic glass, allows buildings to adjust lighting and temperature in real-time, thus reducing the air conditioning and artificial lighting required in a building. Technological advancements also make active smart glass cheaper, more scalable, and more functional. Advances in electrochromic and thermochromic technologies have made them perform better and longer, thus becoming a more widespread application in residential, commercial, and automotive markets.

The rising demand for sustainability and conservation of the environment, especially green building designs, and the realization of smart cities can be a vital aspect driving this trend further. Active glass systems produce energy-efficient, reduced carbon footprints and make efficient contributions to the entire setup of buildings. Additionally, Increasing adoption in the automotive industry for privacy control, glare reduction, and aesthetics will drive growth in this segment. Thus, the active segment is growing fastest in the smart glass market.

The switch segment is dominating in smart glass market.

The switch control system dominates the smart glasses market because of its simplicity, low cost, and ease of handling. Many customers and businesses prefer manual switches that provide immediate control over the transparency or opacity of the glass as they do not require complex automation or additional infrastructure. This application is best for systems where adjustments must be made accurately in real-time, like in conference rooms, offices, and homes, where people can easily switch on and off. Compared with the more sophisticated automated control systems, the initial investment is also inexpensive when using the manual switch. They are cheaper and will only demand low installation complexity, saving on the expenditure of fitting smart glasses in already-built homes or offices. In regions with low adoption of smart home technology or low knowledge about IoT-based systems, users often opt for manual switches.

Another reason that ensures that manual switches maintain dominance is the element of reliability and easier maintenance. Indeed, more advanced systems, which allow a smartphone app to control or integrate with an IoT platform, can prove more convenient but appear somewhat faulty in terms of compatibility or connectivity. By contrast, manual switches offer control without complexity. Therefore, the simplicity, affordability, and reliability of manual control through switches continue to lead in the smart glass market.

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US in the North America region to dominate the smart glass market during the forecast period.

The US is leading the smart glass market in North America, taking into account strong consumer demand supported by technological innovations and robust infrastructural development. The US has significantly contributed to new technologies in developing smart glass for energy efficiency purposes and environmentally friendly applications, with companies leading on research and development. This innovation is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sustainable building practices and the integration of a smart home. Smart glass comes into play primarily in improving efficiency in energy savings, controlling lighting, and attaining privacy. Smart buildings involving automated and manually controlled climate systems, lighting, and privacy management controls in commercial and residential sectors enable demand for smart glass. For particular applications requiring precise adjustments, high-end residences, commercial spaces, and healthcare facilities prefer manual control switches.

The US also benefits through its robust automobile industry, with smart glass being applied increasingly in premium automobiles for electrochromic windows to control transparency levels in regulating temperature and reducing glare. Moreover, government programs in energy-efficient building solutions and increasing green construction enhance the prospects for the smart glass market in the US.

Key Takeaways:



The global Smart Glass Industry was valued at USD 5.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 6.42 billion in 2025 to USD 10.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

By Technology: Electrochromic glass leads the technological advancements, driven by the need for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions.

By Application: The automotive sector witnesses significant growth due to the integration of smart glass for improved visibility and comfort in luxury vehicles.

By End User: The construction industry remains a dominant end-user, leveraging smart glass for energy-efficient building designs and sustainable architecture. By Region: ASIA PACIFIC is expected to grow fastest at 12.5% CAGR, propelled by rapid urbanization and investments in smart infrastructure.

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