Germany Allocates About 0.55% Of GDP To Ukraine, Leaving Room To Increase Support Political Analyst
“National governments should maintain, or better yet increase, their bilateral support for Ukraine despite the EU loan. Take Germany, for example: at present, assistance to Ukraine amounts to around 0.55% of our GDP – in a war that will determine Europe's fate and shape our future security. Compared to the Nordic countries, we still have room for more decisive support for Ukraine,” he said.
At the same time, Fücks noted a shift in Germany's political paradigm, as the Chancellor, the Defense Minister, as well as leading Bundeswehr generals and intelligence chiefs are now publicly speaking about the Russian threat and the real risk that Russia could attack Europe in the coming years. According to the German political analyst, there is also growing consensus that Germany can no longer rely on the United States.Read also: US refuses to deploy Tomahawk missiles in Germany
He also pointed to growing concern within German society caused by officials' statements about the need to prepare for war.
“We all want to avoid war, but to prevent it we must be militarily strong. This is also a lesson learned from Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” he added.
As reported by Ukrinform, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced plans to increase the size of the Bundeswehr by 50,000-60,000 troops amid the growing threat posed by Russia.
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