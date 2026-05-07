Transperfect Returns As Official Partner Of The Cannes Film Festival



TransPerfect is serving as an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival for the second consecutive year.

MPC, a TransPerfect studio, worked on several nominated titles in this year's festival program, including Minotaur and Avedon. TransPerfect Media will lead an expanded on-site presence at the festival, hosting events and partnering across key programming.



NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it will serve as an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival for a second consecutive year.

TransPerfect Media, the media and entertainment division of TransPerfect, will lead the company's presence at the festival, hosting panels and discussions that bring together filmmakers and industry leaders to explore the future of global content creation.

Several nominated films in this year's festival feature work from MPC, a TransPerfect studio. MPC provided visual effects, post-production, and localization for titles including Avedon, directed by Ron Howard; L'Espèce explosive, directed by Sarah Arnold; Le Triangle d'or, directed by Hélène Rosselet-Ruiz; Mariage au goût d'orange, directed by Christophe Honoré; and Minotaur, directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev.

As part of its expanded involvement this year, TransPerfect Media is partnering with the Short Film Corner and Cannes Docs, where awards will be presented May 19–20. It will also collaborate with FICAM to host a cocktail reception at the Palais des Festivals and will participate in a masterclass with Le Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image animée (CNC) on May 19.

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, stated, "We're proud to return to Cannes-and to support filmmakers as they bring their work to global audiences. Cannes provides a unique opportunity to build relationships in the film industry.”

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will take place May 12–23.

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at .

About the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized events in the film industry. Held annually in Cannes, France, the festival showcases new films from around the world across a range of genres. Since its founding in 1946, Cannes has become synonymous with cinematic excellence, industry networking, and celebrated honors such as the Palme d'Or for best film. For more information, visit .

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 21 countries. TransPerfect Media's hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story-in any language. To find out more, visit transperfect.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .