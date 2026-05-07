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Ethiopia, UAE Reject Sudan's Drone Strike Accusations
(MENAFN) Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates have flatly rejected Sudan's claims that they were behind Monday's drone strikes on Khartoum International Airport, deepening a diplomatic crisis as the two-year civil war shows no sign of resolution.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem and military spokesman Asim Awad Abdelwahab declared Tuesday that Khartoum held "conclusive evidence" that multiple airstrikes targeting critical sites across the capital were launched from Bahir Dar airport on Ethiopian soil. Officials also presented technical data alleging that a UAV bearing the marking S88 — purportedly linked to the UAE — had been tracked entering Sudanese airspace from Ethiopian territory. Khartoum subsequently recalled its ambassador to Addis Ababa in direct response.
Ethiopia was swift and categorical in its rebuttal. A Foreign Ministry statement dismissed the allegations as "baseless," turning the accusations back on Sudanese armed factions by charging unnamed "belligerents" with committing "grave violations" of Ethiopian territorial integrity and national security.
"These violations include among others the extensive use of TPLF mercenaries in the conflict," the ministry stated.
The reference to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) carries significant weight. The organization — a political and armed movement from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region that dominated the country's ruling coalition for decades before losing influence in 2018 — fought a devastating two-year insurgency against the federal government from 2020 to 2022, a conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives and uprooted millions. Addis Ababa alleged that the Sudanese Armed Forces have since provided "arms and financial support" to TPLF fighters to enable cross-border incursions.
"It is evident that these hostile actions, as well as the recent and earlier series of allegations by officials of Sudanese Armed Forces, are undertaken at the behest of external patrons seeking to advance their own nefarious agenda," the ministry said.
The UAE was equally dismissive. A UAE official cited by media branded Sudan's accusations a "fabrication" and part of a "calculated pattern of deflection – shifting blame to others to evade responsibility for their own actions," warning that such moves were designed to prolong the war and derail any genuine peace effort.
The dispute erupts against the backdrop of one of the world's most acute humanitarian catastrophes. Sudan's civil war — ignited in April 2023 by a violent rupture between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — has killed tens of thousands and forced millions from their homes, with no ceasefire in sight.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem and military spokesman Asim Awad Abdelwahab declared Tuesday that Khartoum held "conclusive evidence" that multiple airstrikes targeting critical sites across the capital were launched from Bahir Dar airport on Ethiopian soil. Officials also presented technical data alleging that a UAV bearing the marking S88 — purportedly linked to the UAE — had been tracked entering Sudanese airspace from Ethiopian territory. Khartoum subsequently recalled its ambassador to Addis Ababa in direct response.
Ethiopia was swift and categorical in its rebuttal. A Foreign Ministry statement dismissed the allegations as "baseless," turning the accusations back on Sudanese armed factions by charging unnamed "belligerents" with committing "grave violations" of Ethiopian territorial integrity and national security.
"These violations include among others the extensive use of TPLF mercenaries in the conflict," the ministry stated.
The reference to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) carries significant weight. The organization — a political and armed movement from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region that dominated the country's ruling coalition for decades before losing influence in 2018 — fought a devastating two-year insurgency against the federal government from 2020 to 2022, a conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives and uprooted millions. Addis Ababa alleged that the Sudanese Armed Forces have since provided "arms and financial support" to TPLF fighters to enable cross-border incursions.
"It is evident that these hostile actions, as well as the recent and earlier series of allegations by officials of Sudanese Armed Forces, are undertaken at the behest of external patrons seeking to advance their own nefarious agenda," the ministry said.
The UAE was equally dismissive. A UAE official cited by media branded Sudan's accusations a "fabrication" and part of a "calculated pattern of deflection – shifting blame to others to evade responsibility for their own actions," warning that such moves were designed to prolong the war and derail any genuine peace effort.
The dispute erupts against the backdrop of one of the world's most acute humanitarian catastrophes. Sudan's civil war — ignited in April 2023 by a violent rupture between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — has killed tens of thousands and forced millions from their homes, with no ceasefire in sight.
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