Widmer Brothers Launches“Stay Sunny” Campaign, A Full Brand Refresh Across Its Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stay Sunny Brings Renewed Energy to the Historic Oregon Brand Through New Beers, Refreshed Packaging, and a Multichannel Marketing Campaign Rooted in Portland and Extending Across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest









PORTLAND, Ore., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widmer Brothers Brewing, the creator of the Original American Hefeweizen and a craft brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the launch of 'Stay Sunny', a full brand refresh across its entire Hefe portfolio, marking a new chapter for one of Oregon's most iconic breweries and the originators of the American Hefeweizen. Stay Sunny represents a refreshed brand expression, new packaging across the portfolio, new accessible pack formats, and one of the brand's largest and most sustained marketing efforts in recent years.

The Stay Sunny launch also brings new momentum to the Widmer portfolio with the introduction of two beers:

Hefe Light: A bright, low-calorie, 4% ABV twist on Widmer's iconic American Hefeweizen, brewed with yuzu and grapefruit. Designed for easy drinking, Hefe Light embodies the Stay Sunny mindset - approachable, refreshing, and full of flavor.

Timbers Pils: Building on Widmer Brothers' longstanding partnership as the official craft beer of the Portland Timbers. This Northwest style Pilsner delivers a crisp, floral, created with game days, backyard BBQs, and communal moments in mind. This brew is available on-tap in Providence Park and in cans in your local Oregon beer isle.

“Stay Sunny is a rallying cry not just for Widmer, but for craft drinkers today,” said Brian Hughes, Senior Brand Director, Widmer Brothers Brewing.“It's a confident, optimistic expression of Widmer that honors our deep roots and brand heritage in the Pacific Northwest, while meeting Oregonians where they are now - both in terms of regional pride and accessibility of craft beer. With Stay Sunny, we're investing meaningfully in the brand's future, our connection to the Pacific Northwest, and a continued commitment to delivering top-quality craft beer at an incredible value to reaffirm Widmer's leadership in craft beer and deepen our connection to Portland community.”

At its core, Stay Sunny is both a return to Widmer's roots and a modern expression of what the brand stands for today. The rallying cry draws from three defining truths:

Brand history: When the Widmer Brothers first poured Hefeweizen in Portland bars in 1986, they famously searched for the sunniest spot in the room to showcase the beer's signature cloudy glow, a small but meaningful act that reflected their belief in warmth, approachability, and connection.

Regional perspective: In the Pacific Northwest (and especially in Portland) sunshine is fleeting, but when it appears, it transforms the city. It brings people outside, into parks, patios, and shared moments. Stay Sunny is Widmer's way of capturing and celebrating that energy.

Optimism as a mindset: Stay Sunny is ultimately a state of mind, an internal disposition of resilient optimism that doesn't depend on perfect conditions.

Together, these ideas anchor a campaign designed to reconnect Widmer with the fabric of Portland while re-energizing its presence across Oregon and the broader Pacific Northwest.

The refresh is supported by a high impact, multi-month campaign that includes:



New four-pack, 16-ounce cans across the lineup for under $10

A sustained Portland area out-of-home billboard presence

Geotargeted creative across multiple Oregon markets

Expanded digital and social support Integrated partnerships, local brand activations, pop-ups, and on-premise presence at community events



Together, these touchpoints ensure consumers will see and experience the re-energized Widmer brand across retail, bars, parks, and cultural moments throughout the region.





With refreshed packaging, new beers, and a visible, sustained presence, especially in Portland, Stay Sunny signals Widmer Brothers' renewed commitment to growth, relevance, and its home market, inviting drinkers old and new to raise a glass to the sunny side of life.

About Widmer Brothers

From the very first pitcher poured in 1984, the Widmer Brothers aimed to create beer that's easy to enjoy and perfect for any occasion. While much has changed over the years, the core belief that great beer brings people together remains the same. Widmer Brothers is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary and looks forward to many more decades of brewing excellence.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

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