Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wales Faces Political Shift as Labour Dominance Under Threat

Wales Faces Political Shift as Labour Dominance Under Threat


2026-05-07 03:07:57
(MENAFN) Wales could be heading toward a major political realignment as Labour’s century-long dominance comes under serious pressure from both nationalist and populist rivals ahead of upcoming UK elections, according to reports.

Labour has controlled Welsh politics since 1922, but current polling suggests that long-standing era may be ending, with no clear frontrunner emerging.

As stated by reports, recent surveys show a tight contest between Plaid Cymru, a left-wing nationalist party, and Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage on a right-wing populist platform, both appearing to be in close competition.

“This is the first election in my lifetime, in my parents' lifetime, that we're not going in expecting Labour to win," leading Welsh academic Richard Wyn Jones told a media outlet.

"One long period of hegemony is coming to an end, and we don't know what kind of politics is going to replace it," he said.

According to the latest YouGov/ITV Cymru Wales polling data, the two leading challengers are effectively tied at around 29%, with seat projections placing Plaid Cymru and Reform UK in a near neck-and-neck position. Meanwhile, Labour’s support has reportedly fallen to its lowest level on record at about 13%.

As stated by reports, voters are scheduled to cast their ballots on Thursday, in what is being widely viewed as a potentially transformative election for Welsh politics.

MENAFN07052026000045017640ID1111079476



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search