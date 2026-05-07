Kuros Biosciences Appoints I.V. Hall As Chief Operating Officer, Deepening Operational, R&D And Extremities Leadership For Next Phase Of Growth
|Alexandre Müller
|Daniel Geiger
|Investor Relations
|Chief Financial Officer
|Tel +41 43 268 32 31
|Tel +41 44 733 47 41
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About MagnetOs
Growing bone with MagnetOsTM gives surgeons confidence where it matters most – delivering predictable fusion outcomes.1 In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate of autograft (79% vs. 47%) in posterolateral fusions (PLFs).1 Among active smokers – who made up 1 in 5 patients – the fusion difference between MagnetOs and autograft was even more dramatic.*1,2 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGripTM – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth, without added cells or growth factors.†3-5 Ready-to-use, easy to mold, and reliably staying put, MagnetOs carries no intrinsic risk of human tissue-related disease transmission and is FDA cleared for use throughout the spine, including interbody procedures.‡6-11 Additionally, MagnetOs Granules, MagnetOs Putty, MagnetOs Easypack Putty and MagnetOs MIS are also cleared for use in the extremities and pelvis.7-10
Indications Statement
Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.
About Kuros Biosciences
Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop, and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the U.S., Switzerland, and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across five continents. For more information on the company, its products, and pipeline, visit kurosbio.
Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words“will” or“expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic, and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.
* 19 of initial 100 patients were active smokers. Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.1 † Results from in vivo or in vitro laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. Please refer to the Instructions for Use for a full list of indications, contraindications, precautions, and warnings. MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft. ‡ MagnetOs must also be used with an intervertebral body fusion device cleared by FDA for use with a bone void filler. MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with BMA and mixed with autograft in posterolateral spine and intervertebral disc space. MagnetOs Granules must be hydrated with blood in the intervertebral disc space.
1. Stempels, et al. Spine. 2024;49(19):1323-1331. 2. Van Dijk, LA. 24th SGS Annual Meeting (Swiss Society of Spinal Surgery). Basel, Switzerland. Aug 2024. 3. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73. 4. Van Dijk, et al. J Immunol Regen Med. 2023;19:100070. 5. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73. 6. Data on file. MagnetOs Putty and MagnetOs Easypack Putty. 7. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Granules (US). 8. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Putty (US). 9. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Easypack Putty (US). 10. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs MIS (US). 11. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Flex Matrix (US).
Attachment
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Kuros Biosciences Press Release Organizational Announcement 5-7-26
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