Pharming Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Track For Joenja® U.S. Pediatric Label Expansion And Launches In Japan And Europe In 2026
|Consolidated Statement of Income
|1Q 2026
|1Q 2025
|Amounts in US$m except per share data
|Total Revenues
|72.4
|79.1
|Cost of sales
|(6.6)
|(8.3)
|Gross profit
|65.8
|70.8
|Other income
|0.4
|0.4
|Research and development
|(25.6)
|(21.1)
|General and administrative
|(15.2)
|(22.5)
|Marketing and sales
|(30.3)
|(34.6)
|Other Operating Costs
|(71.1)
|(78.2)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(4.9)
|(7.0)
|Finance result (net) and share of result in associates
|0.2
|(4.8)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|(4.8)
|(11.8)
|Income tax credit (expense)
|(0.5)
|(3.1)
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(5.2)
|(14.9)
|Earnings per share
|Basic, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$)
|(0.007)
|(0.022)
|Diluted, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$)
|(0.007)
|(0.022)
|Segment information - Revenues
|1Q 2026
|1Q 2025
|Amounts in US$m
|Revenue - RUCONEST® (US)
|58.3
|66.6
|Revenue - RUCONEST® (EU and RoW)
|0.1
|2.0
|Total Revenues - RUCONEST®
|58.4
|68.6
|Revenue - Joenja® (US)
|11.5
|9.5
|Revenue - Joenja® (EU and RoW)
|2.5
|1.0
|Total Revenues - Joenja®
|14.1
|10.5
|Total Revenues - US
|69.8
|76.1
|Total Revenues - EU and RoW
|2.7
|3.0
|Total Revenues
|72.4
|79.1
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Amounts in US$m
|Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities
|171.8
|181.1
|Current assets
|295.5
|299.5
|Total assets
|489.4
|500.0
|Current liabilities
|112.3
|115.8
|Shareholders' equity
|269.0
|277.1
Underlying figures are unrounded. Therefore, totals may differ slightly from the sum of individual items due to rounding effects in the presentation of this press release.
Financial highlights
For the first quarter of 2026, total revenues decreased by US$6.6 million, or 8%, to US$72.4 million, compared to US$79.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. RUCONEST® revenues amounted to US$58.4 million, a 15% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025. This decrease in RUCONEST® revenues was primarily driven by volume decreases in the U.S. and internationally, following our decision to withdraw from all non-U.S. markets. Joenja® revenues amounted to US$14.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 34% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. This increase in Joenja® revenues was primarily driven by an increase in volume.
Gross profit decreased by US$5.0 million or 7% to US$65.8 million (1Q 2025: US$70.8 million), mainly due to the decrease in revenues.
The operating loss amounted to US$4.9 million compared to an operating loss of US$7.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding US$7.8 million of non-recurring Abliva acquisition-related expenses, the first quarter of 2025 would have reflected adjusted operating profit of US$0.8 million. The adjusted operating profit declined due to the decrease in revenues, increased R&D spending mainly related to the addition of napazimone (KL1333) to our pipeline, and unfavorable currency translation effects, partially offset by other expense savings.
The finance result (net) and share of result in associates amounted to a gain of US$0.2 million compared to a loss of US$4.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. This improvement was primarily driven by favorable EUR/USD exchange rate movements, resulting in a foreign currency gain of US$2.4 million, compared to a loss of US$2.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.
In the first quarter of 2026, a net loss of US$5.2 million was realized, compared to a net loss of US$14.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the aforementioned drivers, the net result was positively impacted by a lower tax expense of US$0.5 million compared to a tax expense of US$3.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Cash generated from operations amounted to US$2.0 million, compared to US$0.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and marketable securities, decreased from US$181.1 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2025 to US$171.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026. This decrease was primarily driven by a US$12.3 million settlement of the lease liability following the early termination of the DSP facility lease at Pivot Park in Oss, the Netherlands.
Outlook/Summary
For 2026, the Company anticipates:
- Total revenues between US$405 million and US$425 million (8% to 13% growth), with quarterly fluctuations expected. Total operating expenses between US$330 million and US$335 million (6% to 8% growth), including US$60 million incremental R&D expenses to advance the pipeline and US$9 million structural G&A cost reductions based on the plan announced in October 2025. Continued RUCONEST® growth, and significant and accelerating Joenja® U.S. and ex-U.S. growth. Progress towards additional regulatory approvals and commercial launches for leniolisib for APDS patients 12 years of age or older and for pediatric label expansion in key global markets. Top-line data readouts for the two ongoing leniolisib Phase II clinical trials in PIDs with immune dysregulation to expand the asset's addressable patient population. Completion of enrollment in the pivotal FALCON clinical study for napazimone (KL1333) in mitochondrial DNA-driven primary mitochondrial diseases. Enhancing capital allocation to drive growth and build a leading global rare disease company. Continued focus on potential acquisitions and in-licensing of clinical stage opportunities in rare diseases. Financing, if required, would come via a combination of our strong balance sheet and access to capital markets.
No further specific financial guidance for 2026 is provided.
Additional information
Presentation
The conference call presentation is available on the Pharming website from 07:30 CEST today.
Conference Call
The conference call will begin at 13:30 CEST / 07:30 EDT on Thursday, May 7. A transcript will be made available on the website in the days following the call.
Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.
Webcast Link:
Conference call dial-in details:
Additional information on how to register for the conference call/webcast can be found on website.
Financial Calendar 2026
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders May 28
2Q/1H 2026 financial results July 30
3Q 2026 financial results November 5
For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: ...
Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: ...
U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038
Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.
For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as“aim”,“ambition”, ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'',“milestones”, ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'',“schedule”, 'seek'', 'should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory, commercial, competitive and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2025 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release. Pharming does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information.
Inside Information
This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Pharming Group N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in US Dollars (unaudited)
For the period ended March 31, 2026
- Condensed consolidated statement of income Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income Condensed consolidated balance sheet Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|For the period ended March 31
|Amounts in US$ '000
|1Q 2026
|1Q 2025
|Revenues
|72,447
|79,094
|Costs of sales
|(6,644)
|(8,323)
|Gross profit
|65,803
|70,771
|Other income
|377
|383
|Research and development
|(25,557)
|(21,142)
|General and administrative
|(15,217)
|(22,486)
|Marketing and sales
|(30,317)
|(34,570)
|Other Operating Costs
|(71,091)
|(78,198)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(4,911)
|(7,044)
|Other finance income
|3,237
|604
|Other finance expenses
|(2,695)
|(5,098)
|Finance result, net
|543
|(4,494)
|Share of net profits (loss) in associates using the equity method
|(385)
|(250)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|(4,753)
|(11,788)
|Income tax credit (expense)
|(459)
|(3,100)
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(5,213)
|(14,888)
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|(5,213)
|(14,719)
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(169)
|Earnings per share
|Basic, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$)
|(0.007)
|(0.022)
|Diluted, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$)
|(0.007)
|(0.022)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|For the period ended March 31
|Amounts in US$ '000
|1Q 2026
|1Q 2025
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(5,213)
|(14,888)
|Currency translation differences
|(5,027)
|8,931
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|(5,027)
|8,931
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(5,027)
|8,931
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(10,239)
|(5,957)
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|(10,239)
|(5,788)
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(169)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|Amounts in US$ '000
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|130,988
|135,538
|Property, plant and equipment
|6,880
|7,233
|Right-of-use assets
|16,218
|16,738
|Long-term prepayments
|93
|94
|Deferred tax assets
|30,668
|31,017
|Investment accounted for using the equity method
|1,533
|1,944
|Investment in debt instruments designated as at FVTPL
|6,580
|6,703
|Restricted cash
|895
|1,227
|Total non-current assets
|193,854
|200,495
|Current assets
|Inventories
|64,577
|64,902
|Trade and other receivables
|60,034
|54,704
|Restricted cash
|725
|761
|Marketable securities
|117,796
|33,796
|Cash and cash equivalents
|52,379
|145,305
|Total current assets
|295,511
|299,469
|Total assets
|489,365
|499,963
|Equity
|Share capital
|8,065
|8,009
|Share premium
|518,601
|513,257
|Other reserves
|23,749
|28,819
|Accumulated deficit
|(281,455)
|(272,983)
|Shareholders' equity
|268,960
|277,102
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|Total equity
|268,960
|277,102
|Non-current liabilities
|Convertible bonds
|93,390
|92,719
|Lease liabilities
|14,670
|14,351
|Total non-current liabilities
|108,060
|107,070
|Current liabilities
|Convertible bonds
|5,375
|5,336
|Provisions
|675
|1,187
|Trade and other payables
|103,526
|105,899
|Lease liabilities
|2,770
|3,369
|Total current liabilities
|112,346
|115,791
|Total equity and liabilities
|489,365
|499,963
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|For the period ended March 31
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|Amounts in US$ '000
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Other reserves
|Accumulated deficit
|Total
|Non-controlling interests
|Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2025
|7,769
|488,990
|(209)
|(275,489)
|221,061
|-
|221,061
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(14,719)
|(14,719)
|(169)
|(14,888)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|8,931
|-
|8,931
|-
|8,931
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|8,931
|(14,719)
|(5,788)
|(169)
|(5,957)
|Other reserves
|-
|-
|(30)
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Income tax benefit from excess tax deductions related to share-based payments
|-
|-
|-
|(225)
|(225)
|-
|(225)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|2,576
|2,576
|-
|2,576
|Options exercised / LTIP shares issued
|37
|1,311
|-
|(3,512)
|(2,164)
|-
|(2,164)
|Acquisition of a subsidiary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,869
|5,869
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|(1,462)
|(1,462)
|(4,408)
|(5,870)
|Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity
|37
|1,311
|(30)
|(2,593)
|(1,275)
|1,461
|186
|Balance at March 31, 2025
|7,806
|490,301
|8,692
|(292,801)
|213,998
|1,292
|215,290
|Balance at January 1, 2026
|8,009
|513,257
|28,819
|(272,983)
|277,102
|-
|277,102
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(5,213)
|(5,213)
|-
|(5,213)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(5,027)
|-
|(5,027)
|-
|(5,027)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(5,027)
|(5,213)
|(10,239)
|-
|(10,239)
|Other reserves
|-
|-
|(44)
|34
|(9)
|-
|(9)
|Income tax benefit from excess tax deductions related to share-based payments
|-
|-
|-
|339
|339
|-
|339
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|3,225
|3,225
|-
|3,225
|Options exercised / LTIP shares issued
|55
|5,344
|-
|(6,858)
|(1,458)
|-
|(1,458)
|Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity
|55
|5,344
|(44)
|(3,259)
|2,097
|-
|2,097
|Balance at March 31, 2026
|8,065
|518,601
|23,749
|(281,455)
|268,960
|-
|268,960
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|For the period ended March 31
|Amounts in $'000
|1Q 2026
|1Q 2025
|Profit (loss) before tax
|(4,753)
|(11,788)
|Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization, impairment of non-current assets
|3,116
|2,582
|Equity settled share based payments
|3,225
|2,576
|Loss (gain) on disposal of leases
|6
|4
|Other finance income
|(812)
|(604)
|Other finance expenses
|244
|5,028
|Share of net losses (profits) in associates using the equity method
|385
|232
|Operating cash flows before changes in working capital
|1,411
|(1,970)
|Changes in working capital:
|Inventories
|(264)
|(1,083)
|Trade and other receivables
|(4,395)
|5,385
|Payables and other current liabilities
|5,285
|(2,857)
|Provisions
|(512)
|-
|Restricted cash
|331
|(26)
|Total changes in working capital
|445
|1,419
|Interest received
|379
|737
|Income taxes received (paid)
|(284)
|46
|Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities
|1,952
|232
|Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment
|(238)
|(282)
|Investment intangible assets
|-
|(6)
|Investment in associates using the equity method
|-
|(411)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(102,646)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|18,124
|67,866
|Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|-
|(57,476)
|Net cash flows generated from (used in) investing activities
|(84,760)
|9,691
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(12,975)
|(715)
|Interests on lease liabilities
|(125)
|(275)
|Settlement of share based compensation awards
|3,878
|241
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|-
|(5,970)
|Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities
|(9,222)
|(6,719)
|Increase (decrease) of cash
|(92,031)
|3,204
|Exchange rate effects
|(895)
|1,945
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|145,305
|54,944
|Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31
|52,379
|60,093
Attachment
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Pharming Group reports 1Q26 results_EN_07MAY26
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