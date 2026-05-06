Quito Buses Cut Hours As Diesel Crisis Tests Noboa's Subsidy Removal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
A Quito bus strike paralyzed Ecuador's capital on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 when urban transport operators reduced service hours from the standard 05:00-22:00 window to 08:00-19:00 in protest over diesel costs and a frozen $0.35 fare.
The disruption left more than 3 million residents without urban buses for the first three hours of the working day, with long queues forming at stops while the Metro de Quito system absorbed about 172,000 passengers per day instead.
Operator leader Jorge Yánez told local media the sector is loss-making and is demanding a fare increase to $0.45 per ride (or a "technical tariff" of more than $0.65 to cover real costs) after the diesel subsidy was removed in September 2025 and the transport-sector compensation programme is set to expire on May 15.
Key Points
- Quito buses cut hours from 05:00-22:00 to 08:00-19:00 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
- Operators demand fare increase from $0.35 to $0.45; "technical tariff" estimated at $0.65+.
- Diesel rose from $1.80 to $2.80 in September 2025 after Decreto 126; April price reached $2.96.
- Transport-sector compensation programme expires May 15, 2026.
- Mayor Muñoz threatens fines of up to eight basic salaries; meeting with operators set for May 15.
What Happened on May 5
The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Quito's urban bus operators implemented their hour-reduction protest from the early morning of May 5, with passengers waiting in long queues at stops across the city after buses failed to begin service at the usual 05:00 hour. Heavy traffic was reported in El Trébol, Agua Clara, La Carolina, and La Magdalena, the four main commuter zones, as the absence of buses pushed thousands of residents into private vehicles and Mayor Muñoz suspended Pico y Placa rotation rules in the afternoon to ease congestion. The Metro de Quito and the Trole and Ecovía bus rapid-transit systems continued operating normally and absorbed much of the displaced demand.
Yánez, speaking on local television, said operators are not trying to "create chaos in the city" but to "make visible the crisis the sector is facing", with the current $0.35 fare frozen while operating costs have continued to rise. The Education Ministry granted schools flexibility on student arrival times for the day, and the ECU 911 emergency-response service activated additional traffic-management protocols. The protest measure went ahead despite a planned mayor-operator meeting already scheduled for May 15.
The Diesel-Price Backdrop
President Daniel Noboa eliminated the diesel subsidy on September 12, 2025 via Executive Decree 126, raising the gallon price from $1.80 to $2.80 in a single step to reduce fiscal pressure and curb cross-border smuggling. From December 2025, diesel has been governed by a band-based pricing system that adjusts monthly to international oil markets: $2.78 (December), $2.82 (March 2026), $2.96 (April), with the next adjustment scheduled for May 12 and projected to push the price above $3.11 if Brent maintains its current upward trend. The transport-sector temporary compensation programme that softened the September 2025 shock expires on May 15, 2026, removing the buffer just as fuel prices push higher.
The Political Layer
The Quito mayor's office (held by Pabel Muñoz of the Revolución Ciudadana opposition movement) and the Noboa administration are now publicly disagreeing on responsibility for the urban-transport crisis. Muñoz has framed the bus-operator action as "extortion" by a small group of leaders, while Revolución Ciudadana legislators including Rafael Correa, Christina Jácome, and Ricardo Patiño have run a #NoboaDevuelveElSubsidio social-media campaign demanding the diesel subsidy be reinstated. Patiño called the subsidy removal a "deliberate breach" of Noboa's election-campaign promise.
Tariff-setting authority sits with the Quito municipality, not the central government, leaving the political ownership of any fare increase with Muñoz. The structural choice is between three options: a fare hike from $0.35 to $0.45 (or higher), municipal subvention similar to the one given to Metro and Trole, or extension of the central-government compensation programme beyond May 15. None of the three has yet been agreed.
|Indicator
|Value
| Current Quito bus fare
| $0.35
| Operator demand
| $0.45 / "technical" $0.65+
| Service hours (May 5 protest)
| 08:00-19:00 (vs 05:00-22:00)
| Quito population affected
| ~3 million
| Metro de Quito daily ridership
| ~172,000 passengers
| Diesel price evolution
| $1.80 → $2.80 → $2.96
| Compensation programme expiry
| May 15, 2026
| Next diesel adjustment
| May 12, 2026 (could exceed $3.11)
Connected Coverage
For broader context, see our coverage of Ecuador's tariff cut on Colombian goods to 75 percent and our coverage of Bolivia's parallel road-blockade crisis over fuel supply.
What Happens Next
May 12, 2026: Next monthly diesel-price adjustment under the band system; could exceed $3.11.
May 15, 2026: Transport-sector compensation programme expires; mayor-operator meeting scheduled.
Watch for: Either a Quito municipal fare increase, a subvention scheme, or an extension of central-government compensation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the Quito bus strike?
The Quito bus strike on May 5, 2026 was triggered by operators reducing service hours from 05:00-22:00 to 08:00-19:00 in protest over a frozen $0.35 fare and rising diesel costs. The diesel subsidy was eliminated on September 12, 2025, raising the gallon price from $1.80 to $2.80, and the temporary compensation programme for the transport sector is scheduled to expire on May 15, 2026. Operators are demanding a fare increase to $0.45.
How much do operators want the fare to rise?
Operators are formally demanding the urban bus fare rise from the current $0.35 to $0.45, but operator leader Jorge Yánez said the "technical tariff" needed to cover real operating costs would be more than $0.65. The Quito municipality, not the central government, has the authority to set urban fares. Quito has a population of more than 3 million, and the urban-bus system serves the bulk of working-class commuting demand.
What is the political context?
Mayor Pabel Muñoz of the Revolución Ciudadana opposition movement and President Daniel Noboa are publicly disagreeing on responsibility, with Muñoz calling the bus action "extortion" and threatening fines of up to 8 basic salaries. Revolución Ciudadana legislators including Rafael Correa, Christina Jácome, and Ricardo Patiño have run a #NoboaDevuelveElSubsidio social-media campaign demanding diesel subsidy reinstatement. Tariff-setting authority sits with the municipality.
What did the alternatives offer?
The Metro de Quito system absorbed much of the demand on May 5, moving its usual ~172,000 daily passengers, alongside the Trole and Ecovía bus rapid-transit lines, all of which operated normally. Mayor Muñoz suspended the Pico y Placa rotation in the afternoon to ease congestion. Many residents resorted to taxis and pickup-truck transport at higher prices, and the Education Ministry granted schools flexibility on student arrival times.
Updated: 2026-05-06T18:25:00Z by Rio Times Editorial Desk
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