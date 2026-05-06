Murillo Drops Colombia Presidential Bid, Joins Cepeda Campaign

(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
Colombia's presidential election picked up a major realignment on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 when former foreign minister Luis Gilberto Murillo declined his independent candidacy and joined Iván Cepeda's Pacto Histórico campaign at a 10:00 AM ceremony at the Hotel Tequendama in Bogotá.
Murillo becomes the third ex-presidential candidate to join Cepeda's "Alianza por la Vida" coalition, after Senator Clara López and former Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo, narrowing the May 31 first-round field to 12 candidates while leaving Murillo's name on the printed ballot.
The latest AtlasIntel poll for Semana shows Cepeda leading at 37.4 percent, with Abelardo de la Espriella at 29.4 percent and Paloma Valencia at 20.9 percent, sharpening the race for the 50 percent plus one threshold needed to avoid a runoff.
Key Points
- Luis Gilberto Murillo declined his candidacy and joined Cepeda's coalition on May 6, 2026.
- Murillo is the third candidate to join Alianza por la Vida, after Clara Lopez and Juan Fernando Cristo.
- Field narrows to 12 candidates; Murillo's name remains on the printed ballot.
- AtlasIntel: Cepeda 37.4%, De la Espriella 29.4%, Valencia 20.9% (Semana, late April).
- First-round vote May 31, 2026; threshold to avoid runoff is 50 percent plus one.
What Was Announced
The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Murillo formalized his adhesion at the Hotel Tequendama in Bogotá at 10:00 AM on May 6, with Cepeda, vice-presidential nominee Aída Quilcué, debate chief María José Pizarro, several Pacto Histórico legislators, and supporters present. "We are 25 days away from one of the most transcendental decisions for the country," Murillo said in his announcement, framing his withdrawal as a response to Cepeda's invitation to converge on a single progressive candidacy. The former chancellor pledged to push the campaign on regional development and equity programs, while signaling intent to court business and religious sectors.
The mechanics of the late withdrawal mean Murillo's face will still appear on the May 31 ballot, since the printing was already complete; according to early Registraduría guidance, votes received for him will continue to be counted but will not transfer to Cepeda. His running mate, Luz María Zapata (former president of Asocapitales), came with him to the new campaign. The Murillo announcement was orchestrated through several weeks of conversations led by Juan Fernando Cristo, the campaign's chief articulator with liberal-and-Verde wings.
Why It Matters Strategically
For Cepeda, the consolidation matters in two ways. The first is the basic math of a first-round win: every adhesion narrows the splintered progressive vote and brings centrist credibility to a coalition built on left-wing roots. The second is the legitimacy signal: Murillo, an Afro-Colombian who was Petro's foreign minister and managed multiple US-Colombia diplomatic crises (including the February 2025 deportee dispute), brings a centrist-establishment bona fide that the early Cepeda coalition (Comunes, En Marcha, Alianza Verde, indigenous movements, CUT) lacked.
The Polling Picture
The race for the 2026 ballot has tightened around three main candidates: AtlasIntel for Semana puts Cepeda at 37.4 percent, with De la Espriella (the right-wing law firm Pirry's outsider) at 29.4 percent and Paloma Valencia (Centro Democrático, Uribe-aligned) at 20.9 percent. The Invamer survey published in mid-April showed Cepeda close to a first-round win, while GAD3 placed him farther from that threshold, illustrating a polling spread of meaningful magnitude. The Liberal Party under former president César Gaviria officially supports Valencia, but liberal "rebeldes" have been migrating to Cepeda; the Alianza Verde formalized adhesion in late April.
For investors and analysts, the asymmetry between AtlasIntel and GAD3 is the operational risk: if Cepeda wins outright on May 31, markets pricing political continuity should accelerate; if he is forced to a runoff against De la Espriella or Valencia, the second-round dynamics resemble 2022 (when Murillo himself crossed over to Petro from Sergio Fajardo's ticket) and could go either way. The Defensoría del Pueblo has flagged armed-group pressure on voters in some regions, with Cepeda condemning the coercion regardless of which campaign benefits.
|Indicator
|Value
| First-round vote
| May 31, 2026
| Threshold to avoid runoff
| 50% + 1 of valid votes
| Candidates remaining (after Murillo)
| 12
| Cepeda (AtlasIntel)
| 37.4%
| De la Espriella (AtlasIntel)
| 29.4%
| Paloma Valencia (AtlasIntel)
| 20.9%
| Cepeda VP nominee
| Aída Quilcué
| Pacto Histórico defectors to Cepeda
| 3 (Cristo, López, Murillo)
Connected Coverage
For broader regional context, see our coverage of Banrep's April hold and BBVA's short-peso call ahead of the May 31 vote and our coverage of Argentina's Fitch upgrade as a regional credit benchmark.
What Happens Next
May 12, 2026: Liberal-rebels event at Hotel Tequendama (announced by Cristo) to formalize defections.
May 31, 2026: First-round vote; consensus path requires Cepeda to clear 50% plus one to avoid runoff.
Watch for: Defensoría del Pueblo reports on armed-group coercion of voters; Invamer/GAD3 final polls.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Colombia's presidential election?
Colombia presidential election first-round vote takes place on May 31, 2026. The candidate must obtain 50 percent plus one of the valid votes to win outright; otherwise a runoff is held in late June or early July. There are 12 candidates remaining on the ballot after the late-stage withdrawals of Senator Clara López and former Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, both of whom have joined Iván Cepeda's Pacto Histórico campaign.
Why did Murillo drop out?
Luis Gilberto Murillo declined his candidacy on May 6, 2026 to join Iván Cepeda's Alianza por la Vida coalition, framing the decision as consolidating the progressive vote ahead of the May 31 first round. Murillo had polled at around 0.3 percent in the Guarumo and EcoAnalítica April survey, but his strategic value lies in expanding the coalition toward centrist and liberal voters and bringing diplomatic credibility from his time as Petro's foreign minister.
What do polls show?
The most recent AtlasIntel poll for Semana shows Iván Cepeda leading at 37.4 percent, Abelardo de la Espriella second at 29.4 percent, and Paloma Valencia third at 20.9 percent. April polls from Invamer and GAD3 spread similar order rankings but produced differing percentages, with Invamer showing Cepeda close to a first-round win and GAD3 farther from that outcome. The polling asymmetry is the operational risk for investors pricing political continuity.
What is Alianza por la Vida?
Alianza por la Vida is the formal coalition Iván Cepeda launched on April 27, 2026 at the Hotel Tequendama in Bogotá. It includes the Pacto Histórico (Comunes, Esperanza Democrática, Libres), the Alianza Verde, the En Marcha party (founded by ex-Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo), the CUT trade union, indigenous movements, and dissident liberal/conservative/U-party legislators. The Alianza Verde set a single condition: explicit renunciation of any push for a constituent assembly.
Updated: 2026-05-06T19:25:00Z by Rio Times Editorial Desk
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