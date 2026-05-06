Murillo Drops Colombia Presidential Bid, Joins Cepeda Campaign

Murillo becomes the third ex-presidential candidate to join Cepeda's "Alianza por la Vida" coalition, after Senator Clara López and former Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo, narrowing the May 31 first-round field to 12 candidates while leaving Murillo's name on the printed ballot.

The latest AtlasIntel poll for Semana shows Cepeda leading at 37.4 percent, with Abelardo de la Espriella at 29.4 percent and Paloma Valencia at 20.9 percent, sharpening the race for the 50 percent plus one threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

- Luis Gilberto Murillo declined his candidacy and joined Cepeda's coalition on May 6, 2026.

- Murillo is the third candidate to join Alianza por la Vida, after Clara Lopez and Juan Fernando Cristo.

- Field narrows to 12 candidates; Murillo's name remains on the printed ballot.

- AtlasIntel: Cepeda 37.4%, De la Espriella 29.4%, Valencia 20.9% (Semana, late April).

- First-round vote May 31, 2026; threshold to avoid runoff is 50 percent plus one.

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Murillo formalized his adhesion at the Hotel Tequendama in Bogotá at 10:00 AM on May 6, with Cepeda, vice-presidential nominee Aída Quilcué, debate chief María José Pizarro, several Pacto Histórico legislators, and supporters present. "We are 25 days away from one of the most transcendental decisions for the country," Murillo said in his announcement, framing his withdrawal as a response to Cepeda's invitation to converge on a single progressive candidacy. The former chancellor pledged to push the campaign on regional development and equity programs, while signaling intent to court business and religious sectors.

The mechanics of the late withdrawal mean Murillo's face will still appear on the May 31 ballot, since the printing was already complete; according to early Registraduría guidance, votes received for him will continue to be counted but will not transfer to Cepeda. His running mate, Luz María Zapata (former president of Asocapitales), came with him to the new campaign. The Murillo announcement was orchestrated through several weeks of conversations led by Juan Fernando Cristo, the campaign's chief articulator with liberal-and-Verde wings.

For Cepeda, the consolidation matters in two ways. The first is the basic math of a first-round win: every adhesion narrows the splintered progressive vote and brings centrist credibility to a coalition built on left-wing roots. The second is the legitimacy signal: Murillo, an Afro-Colombian who was Petro's foreign minister and managed multiple US-Colombia diplomatic crises (including the February 2025 deportee dispute), brings a centrist-establishment bona fide that the early Cepeda coalition (Comunes, En Marcha, Alianza Verde, indigenous movements, CUT) lacked.

The race for the 2026 ballot has tightened around three main candidates: AtlasIntel for Semana puts Cepeda at 37.4 percent, with De la Espriella (the right-wing law firm Pirry's outsider) at 29.4 percent and Paloma Valencia (Centro Democrático, Uribe-aligned) at 20.9 percent. The Invamer survey published in mid-April showed Cepeda close to a first-round win, while GAD3 placed him farther from that threshold, illustrating a polling spread of meaningful magnitude. The Liberal Party under former president César Gaviria officially supports Valencia, but liberal "rebeldes" have been migrating to Cepeda; the Alianza Verde formalized adhesion in late April.

For investors and analysts, the asymmetry between AtlasIntel and GAD3 is the operational risk: if Cepeda wins outright on May 31, markets pricing political continuity should accelerate; if he is forced to a runoff against De la Espriella or Valencia, the second-round dynamics resemble 2022 (when Murillo himself crossed over to Petro from Sergio Fajardo's ticket) and could go either way. The Defensoría del Pueblo has flagged armed-group pressure on voters in some regions, with Cepeda condemning the coercion regardless of which campaign benefits.