Speaker Stefanchuk Discusses Defense Cooperation, Ukraine's EU Integration With Portuguese PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro discussed cooperation in the defense sector and Ukraine's European integration.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk reported this on Facebook.

“Portugal is with Ukraine. And this is a principled position. We discussed this during a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic, Luís Montenegro,” Stefanchuk said.

He thanked Portugal for its consistent support for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and stressed that this support covers key areas: political, military, financial, and humanitarian.

Stefanchuk briefed Montenegro on the situation at the front and on Russia's latest violation of the ceasefire regime proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Russia must be forced to come to the negotiating table. But any ceasefire must not be a pause for the aggressor to regroup, but a real step toward saving human lives and achieving a just peace,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

Stefanchuk and Montenegro also discussed defense cooperation, particularly in the field of high technologies.

“Ukraine has unique experience of modern warfare, and strengthening our cooperation can enhance the security of both our countries and Europe as a whole,” he said.

They also discussed Ukraine's European integration process.

According to Stefanchuk,“Portugal confirms full support for our path toward the European Union.”

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He also thanked Portugal for its support of the Ukrainian community in the country, noting that it“is today an important bridge between our peoples.”

Stefanchuk expressed gratitude for Portugal's readiness to take part in Ukraine's reconstruction and for its consistent solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

As reported by Ukrinform, Stefanchuk also met with the President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, to discuss strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook