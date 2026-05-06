Haryana CM Saini Orders Action Plan For Grain Storage, New Silos

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that to prevent damage to food grains, it is essential to have an adequate number of warehouses and silos in the state. He directed the concerned departments to prepare a detailed action plan and find a permanent solution to the issue of grain storage at the earliest. He also directed that a plan be prepared to construct a silo (large warehouse) between Shahabad and Ambala.

Saini was chairing a review meeting with officers of various departments at the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Wednesday regarding grain storage across the state and water supply arrangements in the Palwal and Nuh regions. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, along with senior officers from various departments, also attended the meeting.

Directions Issued to identify up to 100 acres of land between the rail and the road for silo construction

The Chief Minister said that farmers work tirelessly day and night to produce food grains, and therefore, adequate storage infrastructure is essential to ensure their safety. He directed officers to identify a location between Shahabad and Ambala for constructing a silo (large warehouse) situated between a railway line and a road. This would ensure cost-effective connectivity of the silo with the rest of the country. He further directed that up to 100 acres of land be acquired between the railway line and road as required. Officers were directed to complete the planning process for land acquisition and silo construction within one month.

Warehouse Proposed Near Hisar Airport for Exports

The Chief Minister said that due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, there is a significant demand for fruits and vegetables in that region. He directed the Warehousing Corporation to prepare a plan for setting up a silo or a large warehouse near Hisar Airport for safe storage of fruits and vegetables. These could then be supplied to the Middle East via Hisar Airport, enabling farmers to get better prices for their produce.

Focus on Water Supply in Palwal and Nuh

Officers of the Public Health Department informed that drinking water is currently supplied through tube wells in 108 villages of Palwal and Nuh, as well as in Punhana town. To maintain groundwater levels, the department plans to install seven Ranney wells and boost stations, at an estimated cost of Rs. 765 crore.

The Chief Minister directed that, in addition to this, a plan should be prepared to provide canal-based water supply in areas currently dependent on tube wells. He said that with the development of new industrial zones in Nuh and Palwal in the future, the demand for water will increase significantly.

Statewide Plantation Drive Ordered for Monsoon

Keeping in view the upcoming monsoon season, the Chief Minister directed that large-scale plantation drives be carried out across the state. He said that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, tree plantation should begin immediately to increase green cover in the state. He also directed that tree guards be installed to protect saplings and ensure timely watering so that they grow properly. Officials were asked to prepare a comprehensive action plan for this.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister, Sh. Vijayendra Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Sh. J. Ganesan, Managing Director, Haryana Warehousing Corporation Dr. Shaleen, along with other senior officers, also attended the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)