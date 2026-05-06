Integrated Power Services (IPS) And Valenhold Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Advanced VALC Drive Train Capabilities For Mining Haul Truck Operations In North America And Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greenville, SC, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), North America's leading aftermarket service provider of end-to-end electrical, mechanical, and power management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Valenhold, the global developer of the VALC range of advanced drive train products and rebuild technologies for mining haul trucks. Together, the companies will expand access to the range of VALC drive train solutions, including wheel motors and final drives, alternators, front corners, and blower motors, designed to improve reliability, reduce downtime, and support critical mining operations.

This partnership brings together Valenhold's proprietary drive train products and rebuild methodologies for mining haul trucks with IPS's extensive service network and field execution capabilities. As part of this collaboration, IPS joins the global VALC Service Network, delivering VALC drivetrain solutions across mining markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico, while providing localized, high-quality support in some of the most demanding environments.

As part of the agreement, IPS will establish and operate using Valenhold's proprietary Repair and Maintenance (RAM) system within select IPS facilities, beginning with Denver as a center of excellence, with plans to expand based on customer demand.

“We are excited to partner with IPS to expand the reach of our VALC Service Network and our drive train technologies,” said Valenhold Managing Director, Garth Chester.“IPS's focus on customers, service excellence, and product innovation, combined with their infrastructure and execution capabilities, makes them the ideal partner to support mining clients. This program is about bringing value and reliability to customers, enabling them to drive long-term value through localized service and access to global innovation.”

Mining customers continue to require faster turnaround, deeper technical expertise, and consistent execution to maintain uptime for critical haul truck drive systems. This partnership addresses those needs by combining:

- Valenhold's VALC range of innovative products, tooling, and rebuild systems

- IPS's scale, field coverage, and lifecycle service capabilities

Through this partnership, customers will gain expanded access to VALC drive train products and rebuild technologies for mining haul trucks, supported by localized rebuild and maintenance capabilities and integrated field execution. The result is improved availability, reduced lead times, and enhanced reliability across the asset lifecycle.

“This partnership reflects how IPS continues to invest in capabilities that matter most to our customers-reliability, speed, and execution in critical environments,” said Stuart Cheek, Division President of IPS's Electromechanical Division.“By combining Valenhold's advanced drive train technologies with IPS's service network and field execution, we are expanding our ability to support mining operations where downtime is not an option.”

Together, IPS and Valenhold are investing in the capabilities, training, and operational readiness needed to support mining customers today and into the future, building a foundation for long-term growth and innovation in drive system performance and reliability.



About Integrated Power Services

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Integrated Power Services (IPS) operates one of the leading independent aftermarket service networks focused on the critical repair, field service, and replacement solutions for all the mission-critical equipment that both delivers and consumes power within our customers' facilities throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each of IPS's over 115 locations is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex power management and electromechanical reliability challenges, offering access to an extensive, highly skilled talent pool and engineering resources for seamless, single-source solutions.

About Valenhold

Valenhold is a global mining solutions provider focused on delivering high-quality components, rebuilds, and service exchange solutions for haul truck wheel motors and assemblies. With a strong commitment to reliability, safety, and performance, Valenhold combines advanced engineering with practical, field-proven expertise. Through its VALC product line and the VALC Intelligence Centre, the company supports customers with data-driven testing, lifecycle assurance, and structured repair and maintenance systems that optimise asset performance. Valenhold partners with mining operations worldwide to reduce downtime, extend component life, and improve productivity, offering a flexible and commercially competitive alternative to traditional OEM supply.

CONTACT: Julie Woodson, Senior Manager - Marketing Operations Integrated Power Services 864-451-5600...