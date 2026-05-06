403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Zealand to Launch Citizenship Test in 2027
(MENAFN) New Zealand announced Wednesday it will introduce a formal citizenship test by late 2027, significantly raising the bar for individuals seeking to obtain citizenship by grant.
Under the new framework, applicants will be required to demonstrate "sufficient knowledge of the responsibilities and privileges of being a citizen" through a supervised, multiple-choice examination administered in person, according to an official government statement.
A minimum score of 75 percent will be required to pass. The move marks a notable departure from the current system, under which applicants satisfy the requirement simply by signing a declaration acknowledging their understanding of citizenship obligations.
Citizenship by grant represents one of three pathways to New Zealand nationality, alongside citizenship by birth and by descent. It is available to individuals born outside New Zealand who have fulfilled the country's residency presence requirements.
The Department of Internal Affairs has been tasked with developing dedicated study materials and guidance resources ahead of the test's rollout, the statement confirmed.
Under the new framework, applicants will be required to demonstrate "sufficient knowledge of the responsibilities and privileges of being a citizen" through a supervised, multiple-choice examination administered in person, according to an official government statement.
A minimum score of 75 percent will be required to pass. The move marks a notable departure from the current system, under which applicants satisfy the requirement simply by signing a declaration acknowledging their understanding of citizenship obligations.
Citizenship by grant represents one of three pathways to New Zealand nationality, alongside citizenship by birth and by descent. It is available to individuals born outside New Zealand who have fulfilled the country's residency presence requirements.
The Department of Internal Affairs has been tasked with developing dedicated study materials and guidance resources ahead of the test's rollout, the statement confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment