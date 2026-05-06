Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Zealand to Launch Citizenship Test in 2027

New Zealand to Launch Citizenship Test in 2027


2026-05-06 09:26:43
(MENAFN) New Zealand announced Wednesday it will introduce a formal citizenship test by late 2027, significantly raising the bar for individuals seeking to obtain citizenship by grant.

Under the new framework, applicants will be required to demonstrate "sufficient knowledge of the responsibilities and privileges of being a citizen" through a supervised, multiple-choice examination administered in person, according to an official government statement.

A minimum score of 75 percent will be required to pass. The move marks a notable departure from the current system, under which applicants satisfy the requirement simply by signing a declaration acknowledging their understanding of citizenship obligations.

Citizenship by grant represents one of three pathways to New Zealand nationality, alongside citizenship by birth and by descent. It is available to individuals born outside New Zealand who have fulfilled the country's residency presence requirements.

The Department of Internal Affairs has been tasked with developing dedicated study materials and guidance resources ahead of the test's rollout, the statement confirmed.

MENAFN06052026000045017169ID1111076575



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search