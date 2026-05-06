No Party Matches BJP's Cross-Caste Support In India's History: Former Norwegian Minister Solheim

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys near-uniform support across castes, something unique in India's political landscape, and no other Indian party in history has achieved such a feat, former Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Erik Solheim said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, the Norwegian diplomat attributed the BJP's electoral success to a rare consolidation of support cutting across social divisions.

He said the party draws backing from a wide spectrum of communities, including upper castes, backward classes, and scheduled castes, which has helped it emerge as a dominant political force.

“I think the great success of the BJP comes from the fact that it has basically the same support of all castes, whether the Brahmins, the high caste, or the backward caste, or the scheduled caste,” Solheim stated.

"BJP has more or less the same support. That is unique. No other Indian party in the history of India has ever achieved such a feat," he added.

He added that this broad-based appeal also contributes to a sense of political cohesion, as it bridges traditional social divides.

“So, this is a great success, and it's also, of course, unifying India when you can get the same support in all castes,” he added.

On the recent electoral trends, he said anti-incumbency sentiment played a role in states where governments have been in power for long periods.

Referring to West Bengal, he observed that after around 15 years of rule under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool, a section of voters may naturally seek change, which worked in favour of the BJP.

“I guess this sweeping victory, particularly in West Bengal, is a mixture of anti-incumbent votes, because, of course, the Trinamool Congress has been in power in the state for 15 years, and it's not quite normal that you want to change after so long,” he explained.

At the national level, Solheim described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the undisputed leader, highlighting his popularity across regions and communities, particularly in northern India.

“Still, BJP is not very popular in southern India, like in Tamil Nadu or Kerala,” he noted.