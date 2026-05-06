Axes Physical Therapy Opens New Location In Columbia, MO Bringing Award-Winning Care To Mid-Missouri

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Axes Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical and occupational therapy in the Greater St. Louis region, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Columbia, Missouri, marking a major expansion into the Mid-Missouri market.

Following the successful launch of its first Mid-Missouri location in Ashland, Axes now expands into Columbia proper-establishing a growing presence in Boone County with two locations serving the region. With 23 locations across the St. Louis area, Axes has built a reputation as one of the most recognized and respected physical therapy providers in the region. With this opening, Axes now operates 25 locations organization-wide.

Axes has been voted Best Physical Therapist and Best Sports/Orthopedic Rehabilitation Provider in St. Louis Magazine for six consecutive years, and is a five-time Best Places to Work winner by the St. Louis Business Journal. With more than 7,000 five-star Google reviews organization-wide, Axes continues to set the standard for clinical excellence and patient experience.

Now Serving Columbia with Expert, Accessible Care

Conveniently located at 1400 Forum Blvd, Suite 1C, near one of Columbia's busiest corridors, the new clinic offers a bright, modern environment designed for efficient, high-quality care.

The Columbia clinic is led by Kelly McKeon, PT, DPT, CDNT, and provides results-driven physical therapy for a wide range of conditions, including orthopedic injuries, sports-related issues, and pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation.

Axes Columbia offers a full spectrum of services, including:

Physical therapy for acute and chronic injuries

Pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation

Sports physical therapy and return-to-play care

Work conditioning and work hardening

Pediatric and geriatric orthopedic therapy

Trigger point dry needling and blood flow restriction therapy

Instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTYM)

Spine specialty care with manual therapy-certified clinicians

Kinesio Taping® and free injury screenings

Faster Access. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes.

Axes is redefining what patients can expect from physical therapy in Columbia by removing common barriers to care.

Appointments available within 24–48 hours

No referral required, thanks to Missouri's Direct Access law

Collaborative care, working closely with physicians and healthcare providers when needed

This streamlined approach allows patients to start treatment sooner-often avoiding unnecessary visits to urgent care or the emergency room for musculoskeletal issues.

A Proven Model, Now in Mid-Missouri

“Expanding into Columbia is an exciting next step for Axes,” said [Owner/Executive Name].“We've built our reputation on making physical therapy more accessible, more effective, and more convenient for patients. We're proud to bring that same approach to the Columbia community.”

“At Axes Columbia, our focus is simple-help people move better and feel better,” said McKeon.“We make it easy to get started, and we're here to guide patients every step of the way, whether that's hands-on care, exercise, or helping them determine if additional medical care is needed.”

About Axes Physical Therapy

Axes Physical Therapy is a locally owned and operated provider of physical and occupational therapy services, now serving Missouri with 25 locations. Specializing in physical and occupational therapy treatments, including orthopedic rehabilitation, pre/post surgical rehabilitation, sports therapy, hand therapy, and rehabilitating the injured worker, Axes is committed to delivering expert care with convenience, collaboration, and compassion.

By prioritizing accessibility, clinical expertise, and patient outcomes, Axes helps individuals return to the activities they love-stronger, healthier, and pain-free.



Start Your Recovery Today

The Axes Columbia clinic is now open and accepting new patients.

📍 1400 Forum Blvd, Suite 1C, Columbia, MO 65203

📞 (573) 810-5703

📠 (934) 649-4710

🕒 Monday – Friday: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Appointments are available within 24–48 hours, and no referral is required.

To schedule your visit or learn more, visit .