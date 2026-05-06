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US Military Strikes Alleged Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific
(MENAFN) The US military carried out a strike on Tuesday against a vessel believed to be involved in drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific, according to an official statement.
The operation was executed by Joint Task Force Southern Spear under the direction of the commander of US Southern Command, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, as stated in official remarks.
According to the statement, intelligence assessments indicated that the vessel was moving along established drug trafficking routes in the region and was actively engaged in illicit operations.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.
"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the command said on the US social media platform X.
The operation was executed by Joint Task Force Southern Spear under the direction of the commander of US Southern Command, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, as stated in official remarks.
According to the statement, intelligence assessments indicated that the vessel was moving along established drug trafficking routes in the region and was actively engaged in illicit operations.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.
"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the command said on the US social media platform X.
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