Kajol Shares 'Handmade' Creation Following Met Gala, Taps Bffs Kjo, Manish Malhotra For Approval

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in the streaming chat show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', has shared her creation following the much hyped Met Gala 2026.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of an artifact that she created. The artifact is made from threads, and has a distinctive appearance. She also mentioned his best friend, Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra and spoke about their recent Met Gala trip.

She wrote in the caption,“Since tis the season of MET here's something handmade by moi! It's about the karigars right @manishmalhotra05 @karanjohar”.

Earlier, both KJo and Manish made a solid entry at the Met Gala with their outfits. Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut this year, and penned a note of gratitude, saying that life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. Karan, who wore an ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's art designed by Manish Malhotra for the MET Gala theme "Costume Art”, shared his look on Instagram and said that from loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of the Met Gala, life has come a full circle for him.

“From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of THE Met Gala...life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. This moment wasn't just about fashion for me”, he wrote. Karan, whose statement outfit, known as a "moving canvas," included hand-painted elements and a long cape, said it was about storytelling.

“About taking the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and letting it live again... this time, not on canvas, but in motion. To representing India and our culture, our art and our storytelling on the global 'steps'. Thirty years of friendship and collaboration with Manish Malhotra and still creating firsts together, so grateful to you and your team for this core memory”, he added.

The MET Gala is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute on the Museum Mile of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. It is widely regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event.