Karnataka BJP Demands Apology From Lop Gandhi Over Sringeri Recount Result

MENAFN - IANS) Chitradurga (Karnataka), May 6 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday demanded that Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, apologise to the people of the country over his allegations of vote rigging, following the outcome of the Sringeri recount.

It may be recalled that the process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency from the 2023 elections was conducted last week on the orders of the Karnataka High Court. BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj was subsequently declared the winner by the Election Commission, defeating sitting Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda.

It can also be noted that the Sringeri recount row escalated on Tuesday, with a Karnataka BJP delegation meeting Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitting a complaint against Speaker U.T. Khader for delaying the administration of the oath to Jeevaraj. The BJP leaders urged the Governor to administer the oath himself.

Addressing the media in Chitradurga city, Vijayendra said that a recount of votes in the Sringeri Assembly constituency was conducted as per the High Court's order, and BJP's Jeevaraj had emerged victorious. In this backdrop, he said Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should apologise to the people of Karnataka.

Accusing the Congress of undermining democracy, he called for immediate swearing-in of Jeevaraj. He further alleged that the defeated candidate Rajegowda was fabricating claims to gain time to approach the High Court.

Vijayendra also criticised the Congress for what he termed as hypocrisy, stating that while the party speaks highly of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution, its actions reflect disrespect towards constitutional values.

Questioning CM Siddaramaiah, he said that if the government had confidence in its guarantee schemes, there was no need for the Chief Minister to camp in Bagalkot for 15 days during the bypolls.

On the recent bypoll defeat, Vijayendra said the BJP would not be demoralised. He expressed confidence in the party's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that with leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national president Nitin Nabin, the party would continue to remain strong.

While acknowledging that welfare schemes for the poor are necessary, he said such initiatives were not new and cited schemes implemented during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, including Bhagyalaxmi and Sandhya Suraksha.

Alleging misuse of welfare schemes for electoral gains, Vijayendra alleged that funds were released only ahead of the bypolls, and that future installments may coincide with upcoming local body elections.

He asserted that the BJP would overcome the bypoll setback, strengthen its organisation, and return to power in the state with the support of its leaders and workers.