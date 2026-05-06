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Lula Demands Release of Activists Detained After Gaza Aid
(MENAFN) Brazil’s president has called for the immediate release of activists detained by Israeli authorities following an intercepted humanitarian mission bound for Gaza.
In remarks shared publicly, he described the continued detention of a Brazilian citizen involved in the flotilla as unjustified and expressed concern over the situation. He argued that the interception of the aid mission in international waters raises serious legal and humanitarian issues.
The activists were detained after their vessels were stopped during a maritime operation in the Mediterranean region while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. Reports from advocacy groups associated with the detainees claim that some of those held have faced harsh conditions while in custody.
The Brazilian leader said the case has prompted joint concern with other governments whose nationals were also involved, and he urged that all detained participants be granted safety assurances and released without delay.
The incident has drawn diplomatic attention and renewed debate over maritime interventions involving humanitarian missions to Gaza, with calls for adherence to international law and protection of civilian-led aid efforts.
In remarks shared publicly, he described the continued detention of a Brazilian citizen involved in the flotilla as unjustified and expressed concern over the situation. He argued that the interception of the aid mission in international waters raises serious legal and humanitarian issues.
The activists were detained after their vessels were stopped during a maritime operation in the Mediterranean region while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. Reports from advocacy groups associated with the detainees claim that some of those held have faced harsh conditions while in custody.
The Brazilian leader said the case has prompted joint concern with other governments whose nationals were also involved, and he urged that all detained participants be granted safety assurances and released without delay.
The incident has drawn diplomatic attention and renewed debate over maritime interventions involving humanitarian missions to Gaza, with calls for adherence to international law and protection of civilian-led aid efforts.
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