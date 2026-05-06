403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Reports Deadly Strikes as Truce Deadline Approaches
(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities say multiple Russian attacks across different regions have resulted in 20 deaths and more than 60 injuries shortly before a planned ceasefire was due to take effect, according to official statements.
Ukrainian officials reported that fighting continued despite the announcement of a proposed halt in hostilities. The foreign minister stated that, with only hours remaining before the ceasefire was set to begin, there were no indications that the opposing side was preparing to stop military operations. He accused it of continuing attacks and denying responsibility.
In a separate statement, Ukraine’s president said a guided aerial bomb struck civilian infrastructure in a city in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more. He described the incident as a deliberate attack on civilians and condemned the continued targeting of non-military areas.
Additional regional officials reported further casualties elsewhere. In the Dnipropetrovsk area, authorities said several people were killed and others injured in another strike on the city of Dnipro. In Kramatorsk, updated figures indicated that fatalities from an airstrike had increased, with multiple people also wounded.
Ukrainian leaders called for an immediate end to attacks, stressing that civilian areas continue to be hit and urging a full cessation of hostilities rather than temporary pauses linked to specific events.
The opposing side has not yet issued a response to these claims.
Separately, reports indicated that a temporary ceasefire had been announced for early May, tied to commemorative events, though fighting on the ground continued to be reported in the lead-up to its expected start.
Ukrainian officials reported that fighting continued despite the announcement of a proposed halt in hostilities. The foreign minister stated that, with only hours remaining before the ceasefire was set to begin, there were no indications that the opposing side was preparing to stop military operations. He accused it of continuing attacks and denying responsibility.
In a separate statement, Ukraine’s president said a guided aerial bomb struck civilian infrastructure in a city in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more. He described the incident as a deliberate attack on civilians and condemned the continued targeting of non-military areas.
Additional regional officials reported further casualties elsewhere. In the Dnipropetrovsk area, authorities said several people were killed and others injured in another strike on the city of Dnipro. In Kramatorsk, updated figures indicated that fatalities from an airstrike had increased, with multiple people also wounded.
Ukrainian leaders called for an immediate end to attacks, stressing that civilian areas continue to be hit and urging a full cessation of hostilities rather than temporary pauses linked to specific events.
The opposing side has not yet issued a response to these claims.
Separately, reports indicated that a temporary ceasefire had been announced for early May, tied to commemorative events, though fighting on the ground continued to be reported in the lead-up to its expected start.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment